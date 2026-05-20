AECOM Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information about Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether AECOM (NYSE: ACM) or certain of its executive officers violated federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the Investigation

On May 11, 2026, AECOM reported its second quarter fiscal 2026 results. The Company reported operating cash flow of approximately $4 million, down 98% year over year, and negative free cash flow of approximately $27 million. AECOM stated that underlying cash flow in the quarter was consistent with expectations, but was offset by delayed payment timing in the Middle East business and longer-than-anticipated claim resolution on certain projects. The Company also stated that collections in the Middle East had already recovered in the fiscal third quarter and reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow guidance.

On May 12, 2026, AECOM filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which disclosed that significant claims recorded in contract assets and other non-current assets were approximately $680 million as of March 31, 2026, compared with approximately $400 million as of September 30, 2025.

During AECOM’s May 12, 2026 earnings call, management stated that the relevant claims related to two projects bid in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, and acknowledged that the claim-resolution process had taken longer than expected.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether AECOM complied with state and federal laws, including the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of AECOM stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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