ESSENCORE AND KLEVV TO SHOWCASE NEXT-GENERATION MEMORY AND STORAGE SOLUTIONS AT COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2026

Taipei, TAIPEI, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essencore, a leading manufacturer of memory and storage solutions, together with its consumer brand KLEVV, is set to showcase its latest memory and storage technologies at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026. Under this year's theme, "From Cycles to Skywards, Memory Shapes the Future," Essencore and KLEVV will highlight the critical role of memory in the evolving AI landscape, supporting intelligent computing, high-performance systems, and data-intensive applications.



Visitors can find Essencore and KLEVV at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4th Floor, booth #N0114, from June 2 to June 5 where a full lineup of new products and live demonstrations will be on display.

KLEVV at COMPUTEX 2026

UNVEILING NEXT-GENERATION OVERCLOCKING MEMORY KITS

KLEVV will debut four all-new overclocking memory kits at COMPUTEX 2026, available in both RGB and non-RGB variants. These upcoming DDR5 modules will be showcased ahead of their official release, offering a preview of KLEVV’s latest advancements in high-speed memory technology. Designed for gaming, content creation, and AI-driven workloads, they deliver enhanced speed, reliability, and efficiency for modern systems.



ADVANCING STORAGE PERFORMANCE WITH NEW GEN5 AND PORTABLE SSDs

Expanding its storage portfolio, KLEVV will introduce its latest PCIe Gen5 and Gen4 M.2 SSDs at COMPUTEX 2026, built to meet the growing demands of modern computing. Engineered for high-speed data processing, the new SSDs deliver the bandwidth and responsiveness required for intensive workloads, including AI applications, real-time rendering, and large-scale data transfers.



A newly designed portable SSD will also debut, offering a sleek and practical solution for fast, reliable storage on the go, ideal for creators and professionals managing large files across multiple devices.



ESSENCORE PRESENTS ADVANCED COMPONENT SOLUTIONS FOR AI AND DATA-CENTRIC SYSTEMS

Essencore will also unveil a comprehensive lineup of new memory components designed for modern computing environments. Highlights include DDR5 RDIMM modules for server and workstation applications, delivering high capacity and reliability for data-intensive workloads.



Also on display is the DDR5 CQDIMM with a 4-rank architecture (4R CUDIMM), optimized for applications requiring greater bandwidth and scalability. Expanding into new memory form factors, Essencore will feature SOCAMM2 modules based on LPDDR5T technology, offering improved efficiency and flexible integration for compact, high-performance system designs.



Rounding out the lineup is the DDR5 CKD U-DIMM, built to deliver stable, high-speed performance for modern desktop platforms.



LIVE DEMONSTRATIONS OF CUTTING-EDGE MEMORY AND STORAGE SOLUTIONS

At the booth, visitors can experience live demonstrations of Essencore and KLEVV’s latest memory and storage solutions, showcasing real-world performance across high-performance computing and emerging AI-driven workloads.



JOIN ESSENCORE AND KLEVV AT COMPUTEX 2026

Essencore and KLEVV warmly invite media, partners, and visitors to explore their latest memory and storage solutions at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4th Floor, booth #N0114.





ABOUT KLEVV

KLEVV is a premium brand of Essencore, a major vendor of memory modules and NAND flash application products. The KLEVV range focuses on high-performance gaming memory modules and solid-state drives, engineered for enthusiasts who demand world-class quality and reliability. KLEVV memory and SSD products have been recognized with Germany's Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award for their innovative design. For more information, please visit www.klevv.com.

ABOUT ESSENCORE

Established in 2014, Essencore Limited aims to become the world’s top vendor of DRAM modules and NAND flash application products. The company started with one goal: to “Change the world and be a leader in semiconductor distribution”. The business strategies of Essencore are to adopt the newest technologies to differentiate themselves from competitors, deliver dedicated Memory products, and offer various product portfolios for customers’ competition readiness. For more information, please visit www.essencore.com.

Press Inquiries

Emily Lin

emily [at] yunlymedia.com

https://www.essencore.com/