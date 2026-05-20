Baptist Health Foundation Announces Historic $100 Million Gift from Dr. Herbert Wertheim

CORAL GABLES, FL, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baptist Health Foundation today announced the largest single philanthropic gift in the 66-year history of Baptist Health South Florida: a $100 million donation from internationally recognized optometric physician, inventor, entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Herbert (“Herbie”) Wertheim, who views the gift as a continuation of his commitment to public service. By focusing exclusively on this partnership and prioritizing this investment, he aims to create a scalable model for increasing healthcare access and innovation across America.

Dr. Herbie Wertheim is the founder of Brain Power Incorporated, a Miami-based optical products manufacturer and visionary member of the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame for his pioneering innovations in optical technology, including the invention of ultraviolet (UV) and Blue Light absorbing tint protection for eyeglass lenses, which have saved millions of lives from cataracts disease and macular degeneration worldwide; he was the first doctor to discover and alert the dangers the harmful damages of UV light and Blue Light for eyesight. An internationally recognized healthcare and education philanthropist, Dr. Wertheim has dedicated much of his career to expanding access to scientific discovery, preventative healthcare, medical innovation and higher education.

The gift advances Power Extraordinary: The Campaign for Baptist Health, the Foundation’s multi-year initiative supporting patient care, medical research, clinical expertise and innovation across the organization.

In recognition of Dr. Herbert ("Herbie") Wertheim's inspiring generosity, Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, will be renamed Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. The gift will also establish the Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute Transformational Impact Fund, a $100 million designated fund dedicated to advancing cancer care, research, prevention, education and innovation across Baptist Health. The Fund will provide strategic, long-term support to strengthen and grow the Institute, including expanding cancer research, clinical excellence and innovative models of care.

A major focus of the investment will be advancing Baptist Health's academic and research partnership with the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, creating expanded opportunities for the training and professional development of medical students, residents and postdoctoral researchers, while deepening collaboration between clinicians, researchers and the academic community. The gift will also establish the Dr. Herbert Wertheim Center for Cancer Prevention, focused on preventative oncology through genomic risk assessment, early detection, screening technologies and community-based prevention initiatives. Importantly, a substantial portion of the gift will support the Institute's aspiration to achieve National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation, strengthening research infrastructure, expanding clinical trials, supporting faculty recruitment and accelerating scientific discovery. The Fund will provide transformative, long-term support for Miami Cancer Institute, which serves patients throughout South Florida, as well as those who seek its expertise from across the country and internationally.

“We are profoundly grateful to Dr. Wertheim for this historic gift, which will transform cancer care for generations,” said Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health. “His commitment to excellence in care, as well as advancing medical innovation and education, aligns deeply with our mission. This investment will strengthen our ability to deliver world-class cancer care, expand access to groundbreaking research, and position us as a national leader in oncology.”

Since opening in 2017, Miami Cancer Institute has grown into one of Florida’s largest cancer programs, distinguished by its multidisciplinary expertise, pioneering research, advanced technologies, and patient-first approach. Recognized as one of the “hybrid” cancer centers of the future, the Institute is powered by a team of more than 130 physicians and researchers, including internationally renowned oncologists, sub-specialized cancer experts, surgeons, clinical researchers and genomic scientists. The Institute ranks in the top 10 percent nationally according to U.S. News & World Report.

Miami Cancer Institute continues to accelerate access to the world’s most advanced cancer treatments while expanding its role as a hub for groundbreaking research, with more than 200 active clinical trials.

Additionally, Miami Cancer Institute plays a vital academic role through Baptist Health’s partnership with the Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, providing advanced medical education and clinical training in oncology.

“Dr. Wertheim’s extraordinary generosity launches a new era for Baptist Health and Miami Cancer Institute,” said Leonard Kalman, M.D., acting system chief executive for Baptist Health Cancer Care and interim executive medical director for Miami Cancer Institute. “This gift will allow us to accelerate our most ambitious research priorities and advance our goal of expanding clinical trial access to every patient facing a complex cancer diagnosis. Beyond elevating cancer care locally, Dr. Wertheim’s support has the potential to reshape oncology on a global scale. We are deeply honored by his confidence in our mission.”

"Our vision is to integrate medical education, preventative care, research and clinical care into a unified environment where discovery and patient care move forward together," said Dr. Wertheim. "This gift is an investment in a model of healthcare that prioritizes innovation and collaboration, ensuring our future physicians and scientists are equipped to serve South Florida with the highest levels of compassion and knowledge."

Dr. Herbert Wertheim is known as Florida's most prominent healthcare education philanthropist, long championing the transformative importance of higher education, innovation and scientific discovery to improve lives and strengthen communities globally. Over the course of his philanthropic career, he has contributed more than $300 million to Florida higher education, advancing research, expanding educational opportunities and strengthening institutions across the state.

Dr. Herbert "Herbie" Wertheim is a recipient of the prestigious Horatio Alger Award, which honors leaders who have overcome adversity to achieve exceptional success while demonstrating integrity, perseverance and a deep commitment to philanthropy and education. He is also a signatory of The Giving Pledge, the global initiative founded by Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates through which leading philanthropists commit the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

In recognition of his entrepreneurial success and philanthropic impact, Dr. Wertheim was ranked No. 28 on Forbes' list of the 250 Greatest Self-Made Americans, celebrating the nation's most successful entrepreneurs and builders. Forbes has also described him as the "world's happiest self-made billionaire," reflecting his lifelong philosophy of purpose-driven success and generosity.

His philanthropic endeavors in Florida include transformative investments in the University of Florida, including the Herbert Wertheim UF Scripps Institute for Biomedical Innovation & Technology and the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, as well as the Herbert Wertheim College of Business at Florida State University, and the founding of the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University, among many other contributions to education, medicine and the arts. Nationally as well, the UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science and the Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry and Vision Science are dedicated to him. Dr. Herbie is also known for his own art, poetry, as well as the renowned quote, "My life's ambition is to extend kindness and knowledge as often as possible."

Dr. Wertheim's gift to Baptist Health Foundation ranks among the most significant philanthropic contributions of his lifetime and stands as one of the largest healthcare-related philanthropic gifts in Florida ever.

About Baptist Health Foundation

The mission of Baptist Health Foundation is to inspire philanthropy and build extraordinary donor relationships in support of excellence, innovation, community wellness and global leadership in healthcare at Baptist Health South Florida. Through philanthropy, the Foundation supports and expands Baptist Health’s ability to provide outstanding patient care and bring the latest treatments to patients and families affected by a serious illness. Donor contributions also allow the Foundation to assist Baptist Health facilities in keeping pace with technology and equipment advances, perform cutting-edge research and offer continuing education opportunities to medical staff. Learn more at BaptistHealth.net/Foundation and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 29,000 employees, 4,500 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned institutes specializing in cancer care, brain and spine care, heart and vascular care and orthopedic care. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and the Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. Baptist Health South Florida is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and is the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.

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