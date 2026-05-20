UPDATE — HPNN Unveils Institutional Governance Portal, Clarifies OOVE Equity Separation, and Consolidates Public-Company Infrastructure

TEMECULA, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hop-on, Inc. (OTC Markets: HPNN), a Nevada public technology company, today announced the deployment of its consolidated corporate digital infrastructure at www.hop-on.com.

The new portal is designed to provide a clear public reference point for Hop-on’s corporate structure, governance materials, intellectual property foundation, subsidiary operations, OOVE licensing relationship, and public-market disclosures. The site consolidates access to the Company’s OTC Markets profile, Q1 2026 financial disclosures, Management Certification, corporate service providers, and operating subsidiaries under a single institutional-facing framework.

“This was built for transparency. Hop-on is a public company, and the market deserves a clear place to understand the corporate structure, the filings, the service providers, the IP foundation, and how Digitalage fits into the larger operating plan. Just as important, we want to be clear that OOVE is a separate licensing and intellectual property rights entity, not equity owned by HPNN shareholders. This is not just a website. It is a public record of the Company’s infrastructure.”

- Peter Michaels, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on, Inc.

Corporate Structure and Subsidiary Visibility

The new site presents Hop-on’s operating framework as a parent public company supporting subsidiary operations, including Digitalage, Inc.

The portal organizes the Company’s structure around four core areas:

Public-Company Platform Digitalage Media Infrastructure Technology and IP Foundation Licensing and Rights Infrastructure

This architecture is intended to help shareholders, potential partners, and institutional market participants better understand how Hop-on’s public-company platform connects to Digitalage’s verified media infrastructure and the broader intellectual property and rights infrastructure supporting the business model.

Corporate Structure and Equity Clarification

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC Markets: HPNN) is a Nevada public company. Shares of HPNN common stock traded on the open market represent equity ownership in Hop-on, Inc. only.

OOVE is a separate legal entity and is not a subsidiary, affiliate, or wholly owned operation of Hop-on, Inc. OOVE functions as an independent licensing and intellectual property rights layer that may license technology to Digitalage, Inc. and to third-party companies under separate commercial agreements.

Purchasers of HPNN stock in the open market do not acquire direct equity, ownership, or voting interests in OOVE. Any economic benefit Hop-on or its subsidiary Digitalage, Inc. may derive from OOVE is contingent upon separate licensing or partnership arrangements, and there is no guarantee that such arrangements will be executed, renewed, or materially beneficial to Hop-on shareholders.

The Company’s public disclosures, including OTC Markets filings, reflect the financial position of Hop-on, Inc. and its disclosed subsidiaries only. OOVE financials are not consolidated into Hop-on’s public filings.

Digitalage and OOVE: Separate Licensing Architecture

Hop-on’s subsidiary strategy is centered on Digitalage, Inc., which is building verified media infrastructure for content capture, rights protection, classification, distribution, and monetization.

OOVE is a separate legal entity. It is not owned by Hop-on, Inc., nor is it a subsidiary or consolidated affiliate. OOVE operates as an independent licensing arm for intellectual property, media rights infrastructure, provenance technology, creator identity, and downstream monetization frameworks. OOVE may license technology to Digitalage, Inc. and to third-party companies under separate, arm’s-length commercial agreements.

Investors in HPNN common stock do not acquire ownership interests in OOVE. Any future economic relationship between Hop-on or Digitalage and OOVE will be governed by independent contracts and will be disclosed in the Company’s public filings if material.

Intellectual Property Foundation

Hop-on’s technology foundation includes a long-term essential patent license with Nokia Technologies OY, covering wireless communication standards from GSM through OFDM/LTE. These licensed rights relate to foundational wireless air-interface technologies that helped shape modern mobile communications.

The Company also maintains a broader intellectual property and technology development strategy connected to digital rights management, verified media, creator identity, content provenance, and stateful media infrastructure.

Investor Access and Governance

The new portal provides direct navigation to Hop-on’s OTC Markets disclosure hub, corporate governance materials, service provider information, and public-company records.

Hop-on’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, and securities counsel, Clifford J. Hunt, Esq., are disclosed on the site with direct contact information. The Company believes this level of visibility is consistent with its commitment to transparency and public-market accountability.

Historical Media Validation

The Company’s corporate profile also includes historical references to national broadcast media coverage of Hop-on’s early mobile communications initiatives, including prior features on ABC’s 20/20 and Nightline. These references are presented as part of the Company’s historical technology record and founder-led innovation history.

Purpose of the New Corporate Infrastructure

The launch of Hop-on’s new corporate portal follows the recent deployment of Digitalage.com and reflects the Company’s effort to separate and clarify its public-company, operating-company, and intellectual property narratives.

Hop-on.com serves as the corporate and investor-facing reference point for the public company.

Digitalage.com serves as the operating and product-facing reference point for verified media infrastructure.

OOVE is referenced as a separate licensing and intellectual property rights layer supporting Digitalage and other companies.

Together, these elements create a clearer framework for shareholders, partners, creators, and institutional market participants to evaluate the Company’s structure, disclosures, operating direction, and technology foundation.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC Markets: HPNN) is a Nevada public technology company supporting digital media infrastructure through its subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc. The Company holds long-term licensed rights under Nokia Technologies OY’s essential wireless patent portfolio and maintains an active Alternative Reporting Standard profile with OTC Markets.

OOVE is a separate licensing and intellectual property rights entity. It is not a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. OOVE licenses media rights infrastructure, provenance technology, creator identity frameworks, and downstream monetization tools to Digitalage, Inc. and potentially to other companies under independent commercial terms. HPNN shareholders do not own equity in OOVE.

Digitalage, Inc. is focused on verified media infrastructure designed to support content capture, provenance, rights protection, classification, distribution, and monetization.

For more information, visit www.hop-on.com and www.digitalage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements / Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the Company’s technology development, subsidiary operations, intellectual property strategy, platform capabilities, licensing opportunities, partnership opportunities, patent monetization, and future business plans are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, but are not limited to, completion of technology development, market adoption of the Digitalage platform, availability of capital, regulatory compliance, intellectual property enforcement, execution of strategic partnerships, licensing arrangements, and other risks described in the Company’s public disclosures.

The Company further cautions investors that HPNN common stock represents equity in Hop-on, Inc. only, and does not convey ownership in OOVE or any other non-subsidiary entity referenced in the Company’s technology strategy.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors should review Hop-on’s complete OTC Markets disclosures, including financial statements and Management Certifications, before making investment decisions.

Contact:

Hop-on, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@hop-on.com

www.hop-on.com

OTC Markets: HPNN