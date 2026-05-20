Clinical Trials Day Gains National Recognition Through First-Ever U.S. Proclamation Initiative

Washington, DC, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) today announced that 19 state and local governments across the United States have issued official proclamations recognizing May 20 as Clinical Trials Day, marking the first coordinated national effort of its kind led by the clinical research community.

Driven by ACRP members and chapters nationwide, the initiative reflects growing public and policymaker recognition of the vital role clinical research professionals play in advancing medical innovation and improving patient outcomes. The effort represents a new, coordinated approach to advocacy—pairing ACRP’s federal-level engagement with grassroots outreach led by local ACRP Chapters across the country.

“This recognition is more than symbolic; it’s a meaningful acknowledgment of the clinical research professionals who make medical innovation possible every day,” said Rachana Kanvinde, MS, SFC, CCRP, President of the ACRP Atlanta Area Chapter. “From research scientists, investigators, and coordinators to nurses, patient advocates, and volunteers—as well as data, quality, and regulatory experts—this work is driven by a shared commitment to advancing science, improving outcomes, and expanding access to clinical trials.”

Proclamations have been secured from the District of Columbia and eight states—Georgia, South Carolina, New Mexico, Illinois, Oregon, Louisiana, Nebraska, and New Jersey—as well as 10 cities and municipalities, including Long Beach, San Diego, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Montgomery County (MD), Raleigh, Durham, New Brunswick (NJ), Johnson City (TN), and Morgantown (WV). Several proclamations were formally read in public forums, including the Durham City Council meeting and on the floor of the Nebraska State Capitol, further elevating awareness of clinical research in local communities.

The growing number of proclamations signals increasing momentum for Clinical Trials Day recognition and underscores the importance of engaging policymakers at every level.

“ACRP is proud to advocate for the clinical research workforce at every level—from federal to state and local,” said Susan Landis, Chief Executive Officer, ACRP. “ Leading this initiative to recognize May 20 as Clinical Trials Day helps elevate the visibility of clinical research and the professionals who make it possible.”

Clinical Trials Day, observed annually on May 20, commemorates the first randomized clinical trial conducted by Dr. James Lind in 1747 and is now recognized globally as a day to honor the contributions of clinical research professionals, patients, caregivers, and the broader research community.

ACRP launched this year’s proclamation initiative as part of its “Research Rising” campaign for Clinical Trials Day 2026, which highlights the people who power clinical research and the impact of their work. The organization plans to expand the effort in the years ahead, building on this grassroots foundation to further strengthen awareness and support for the clinical research workforce.

Members and supporters are encouraged to explore the full gallery of proclamations and learn more about how to get involved at:

https://www.clinicaltrialsday.org/2026-proclamation-gallery. As momentum builds, ACRP and its chapters will continue working to expand recognition of Clinical Trials Day and elevate awareness of the clinical research workforce nationwide.

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