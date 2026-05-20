Safirstein Law LLC Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI)

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safirstein Law LLC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro securities between February 2, 2024 and March 19, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased Super Micro securities during the class period, and would like more information about getting involved in the Super Micro Shareholder Class Action, please contact 1-844-921-2210, or email info@SafirsteinLaw.com

On March 19, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the unsealing of an indictment against three individuals associated with Super Micro for engaging in a "scheme to divert massive quantities of servers housing U.S. artificial intelligence technology to customers in China" in violation of U.S. export control laws. The DOJ announcement said that the purpose of these activities was "to drive sales and generate revenues in violation of U.S. law" and enabled the sale of "approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers" between 2024 and 2025. According to the DOJ, Yih-Shyan Liaw (Super Micro's co-founder, director, and Senior Vice President of Business Development), Ruei-Tsang Chang ("a general manager in [Super Micro's] Taiwan office"), and Ting-Wei Sun ("a third-party broker and "'fixer'") "conspired to systematically divert [Super Micro's] servers with certain GPUs to China without a license to do so from the U.S. Department of Commerce".

On this news, Super Micro's stock price fell $10.26 per share, or 33.32%, to close at $20.54 per share on March 20, 2026.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 26, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

About Safirstein Law LLC

Safirstein Law LLC focuses its practice on shareholder rights. All of the Firm’s legal endeavors are rooted in its core mission: provide investor and consumer protection.

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Safirstein Law LLC

Peter Safirstein, Esq.

Safirstein Law LLC

45 N. Broad Street

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

1-844-921-2210