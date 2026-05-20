The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of American Depositary Shares of TAL Education Group – TAL

NEWARK, N.J., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of American Depositary Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED THE PUBLICLY-TRADED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (“ADSs”) OF TAL EDUCATION GROUP (“TAL”) BETWEEN JANUARY 14, 2022 AND MARCH 14, 2023, INCLUSIVE, AND HELD THEIR ADSS UNTIL AT LEAST MARCH 14, 2023:



YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, that a hearing will be held on October 29, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. before the Honorable José R. Almonte, United States Magistrate Judge of the District of New Jersey, Martin Luther King Building & U.S. Courthouse, 50 Walnut Street, Courtroom 4(d), Newark, NJ 07102 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action against defendant TAL Education Group (“TAL”) for consideration including the sum of $14,100,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to one-third plus interest of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $180,000 and a service payment of no more than $8,000 in total to Plaintiffs should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation of Settlement, dated February 13, 2026 (the “Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to reschedule the hearing date or hold the hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired publicly-traded TAL ADSs from January 14, 2022 through March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive, and held your TAL ADSs through at least March 14, 2023, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in TAL ADSs. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form ( “Claim Form”) you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: TAL Education Group Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Toll-Free) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Claim Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/TAL/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form (i) electronically, at www.strategicclaims.net/TAL, no later than 11:59 EST on October 8, 2026, or (ii) by mail, postmarked no later than September 29, 2026 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion (i) by email to info@strategicclaims.net no later than 11:59 EST on October 15, 2026, or (ii) by mail, so that it is received no later than October 8, 2026, in the manner and form explained in the Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation of Settlement.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than October 8, 2026 by each of the following:

Lead Counsel



The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Jonathan Horne

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

jhorne@rosenlegal.com Defendant’s Counsel



Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Michael B. Carlinsky

Jacob J. Waldman

295 Fifth Avenue, 9th Floor

New York, NY 10016

michaelcarlinsky@quinnemanuel.com

jacobwaldman@quinnemanuel.com



OR



Xiao Liu

Unit 1301, 13th Floor, Central Park Plaza

10 Chaoyang Park South Road

Chaoyang District

Beijing 100026

China

xiaoliu@quinnemanuel.com







If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write Lead Counsel:

Jonathan Horne

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

jhorne@rosenlegal.com

通知和索赔表格的中文版本可在 www.strategicclaims.net/TAL/ 网站获取.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.