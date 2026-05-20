Five Below, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 will be released after market close on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. The company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.fivebelow.com, where a replay will be available shortly after conclusion of the call.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@fivebelow.com