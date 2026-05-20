Ceribell to Participate in the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time / 11:20 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Event: William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Time: 9:20 a.m. PDT / 11:20 a.m. CDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About CeriBell, Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute-care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared for detection of seizure and delirium in patients in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Brian Johnston

Gilmartin Group

Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact

Brian Price

Press@ceribell.com