Nyxoah Welcomes the Flemish Investors Federation (VFB) at LégiaPark following Q1 2026 Results and U.S. Commercial Momentum

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – May 20, 2026, 10:05 pm CET / 4:05 pm ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) (“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company that develops breakthrough treatment alternatives for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) through neuromodulation, today participated in an exclusive afternoon organized at LégiaPark, the life sciences innovation campus in Liège, Belgium. The event, which took place at LégiaPark alongside neighbouring listed company Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), brought together up to 40 investors and members of the press for a comprehensive update on both companies.

Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah, walked attendees through the strong commercial progress of the Genio® system in the United States, less than a year after FDA approval in August 2025. He also revisited Nyxoah's recently announced LégiaPark investment, a large manufacturing facility designed to scale industrial capacity in line with the Company's growth ambitions.

Stijn Van Rompay, Chief Executive Officer of Hyloris, then presented Hyloris' strategy, broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates and its 2025 highlights, before guiding attendees through the company's R&D facilities and illustrating the depth of the life sciences ecosystem developing on the LégiaPark campus.

“Welcoming the VFB community at LégiaPark today was an opportunity to share the tangible progress Nyxoah is delivering in the United States, less than a year after FDA approval, and to demonstrate the strength of the Belgian industrial footprint we are building to support our growth,” commented Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer of Nyxoah.

Located on the heights of Liège, LégiaPark is establishing itself as a benchmark life sciences cluster in Wallonia, now home to two Belgian-listed companies on a single campus.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat OSA. Nyxoah’s lead solution is the Genio system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world’s most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext Brussels in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE mark approval for the expansion of its therapeutic indications to Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors’ therapy. Additionally, the Company announced positive outcomes from the DREAM IDE pivotal study and received approval from the FDA for a subset of adult patients with moderate to severe OSA with an AHI of greater than or equal to 15 and less than or equal to 65.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/.



Caution – CE marked since 2019. FDA approved in August 2025 as prescription-only device.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ or management’s current expectations regarding the Genio system; the potential advantages of the Genio system; Nyxoah’s goals with respect to the potential use of the Genio system; the Company's commercialization strategy and entrance to the U.S. market; the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, future revenue, future operating expenses, future gross margins and strategies. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2026 and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward- looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



Rémi Renard

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

IR@nyxoah.com



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