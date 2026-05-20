Redwood Celebrates Grand Openings of Two New Neighborhoods in the Omaha Region

Independence, Ohio, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. is proud to announce the official openings of two new neighborhoods in the greater Omaha area: Redwood Omaha Wenninghoff Road and Redwood Bennington. Both neighborhoods recently celebrated ribbon cutting ceremonies alongside local leaders, project partners and community supporters, marking another milestone in Redwood’s continued expansion in Nebraska.



“These openings reflect exciting growth for Redwood in the Omaha area,” said Taylor Haley, VP of Property Operations at Redwood. “It’s always rewarding to see a new neighborhood come to life and begin welcoming residents. We’re grateful to our partners and local communities who helped bring these neighborhoods to completion, and we’re looking forward to seeing them grow as more people move in and make them home.”



Below are key details about each neighborhood:

Redwood Omaha Wenninghoff Road

Location: 7001 N 85th Plaza, Omaha, NE

Redwood Omaha Wenninghoff Road is located at the northeast corner of Wenninghoff Road and Sorensen Parkway, directly across from Wenninghoff’s Farmer’s Market and just down the street from Somerset Park.

The neighborhood features 158 single-story apartment homes, offering three floor plan options ranging from 1,294 to 1,381 square feet.

Redwood Bennington

Location: 16925 Jardine Plaza, Bennington, NE

Redwood Bennington is ideally situated at the southeast corner of 168th Street and State Street, within a growing community near Prairie View Lake and Recreation Area.

The neighborhood includes 111 single-story apartment homes, also offering three floor plan options ranging from 1,294 to 1,381 square feet.



A Signature Approach to Apartment Living

Both Redwood Omaha Wenninghoff Road and Redwood Bennington offer the following amenities and features:

Spacious single-story, two-bedroom, two-bathroom layouts

Attached two-car garages

Private entrances

Eat-in kitchens with large pantries

Personal patios

Extra storage space

Vaulted ceilings

Full-size appliances

Washer and dryer hookups

Pet-friendly accommodations

These features are designed to provide the privacy and comfort of home, paired with the ease and convenience of renting.

Continued Growth in the Omaha Region

With these openings, Redwood continues to expand its presence in the Omaha metropolitan area, bringing its signature designed neighborhoods that emphasize space, simplicity and comfort to more residents across the region.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Redwood Living, Inc. develops and manages apartment neighborhoods across nine states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina. Since 1991, the company has grown to more than 20,000 apartment homes across 160+ neighborhoods. Known for its No One Above or Below You® design, Redwood delivers a remarkable rental experience centered on offering privacy, comfort and convenience. The company invests in its people and cultivates a workplace centered on continuous improvement, collaboration and professional growth. For more information, visit byRedwood.com.

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