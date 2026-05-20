Equillium to Host Virtual Investor Event to Share New Insights into the Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor (AhR) and miR-124 Axis

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET.

The event will be presented by Stephen Connelly Ph.D., Equillium’s Chief Scientific Officer, and include new preclinical data evaluating several clinically relevant AhR modulators and further characterization of the relationship between AhR activation and miR-124 induction in both immune and epithelial cells.

AhR is a xenosensor essential for maintaining intestinal barrier function and immune homeostasis and its activation initiates a wide transcriptional cascade, driving expression of multiple downstream genes and regulatory micro‑RNA (miR). Of particular interest is miR-124, where published studies in cell and mouse models demonstrated that miR-124 overexpression decreases AhR expression and promotes inflammation, whereas inhibition of miR-124 reduces inflammation. However, these data conflict with the observed anti-inflammatory effects of obefazimod, a drug known to induce miR-124 that has shown clinical efficacy in the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Despite its biological and therapeutic relevance, the paradoxical relationship between AhR and miR-124 has remained elusive and controversial.

The webinar will present new data and insights that support a unifying mechanistic framework linking ligand-dependent AhR signaling to miR-124. These findings have important implications for both mechanistic interpretation and the rational development of therapies targeting the AhR/miR-124 axis in inflammatory disease.

A live question-and-answer session with management will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the webinar will be accessible in the Investors section of Equillium’s website following the event.

About EQ504

EQ504 is an investigational potent and selective aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) modulator with a multi-modal, non-immunosuppressive mechanism of action designed to be complementary to other inflammation and immunology agents. AhR is critical to barrier organ tissue physiology and immunology, maintaining barrier function and promoting tissue repair and regeneration, while regulating resident immune cells with anti-inflammatory responses. EQ504’s preclinical properties provide the potential for targeted, local delivery via enteric coating for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other gastrointestinal diseases or inhaled formulations for the treatment of inflammatory lung diseases.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.



For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com