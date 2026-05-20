LayerX Security Integrates With New Extended Plan For AWS Security Hub

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LayerX Security, the leader in AI Usage Control, today announced that the LayerX platform is now integrated with the Extended plan in AWS Security Hub from Amazon Web Services’ unified security solution. The integration gives Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers a single-vendor experience to set and enforce AI usage policies across browsers and native desktop AI applications with one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pricing through AWS.

Employees use AI in two places: inside the browser and inside native desktop applications. LayerX enforces AI usage policies on both surfaces, using a lightweight browser extension for browser-side enforcement, and a native desktop agent for desktop-side enforcement. Using LayerX, AWS customers can govern shadow AI, prevent data leakage, and protect identities consistently across every surface where employees use AI. With this integration, AWS customers can adopt the LayerX platform through the AWS-native procurement and operations model they already run.

What This Means for AWS Customers

The Extended plan in AWS Security Hub delivers curated enterprise security solutions from AWS and partners with simplified purchasing. It streamlines procurement through a single-vendor experience — one contract, one bill, consolidated support, and flexible pay-as-you-go pricing. It brings together AWS detection services and curated solutions across endpoint, identity, email, network, data, browser, cloud, AI, and security operations, helping enable defense-in-depth across the organization while simplifying deployment.

LayerX is available in the browser category of the Extended plan, where AWS customers can activate the LayerX platform through the AWS Security Hub console. Core functionality includes:

One AI use policy across browser and desktop — define policy once in LayerX, enforce it consistently whether the employee is using AI in Chrome, Edge, Safari, or Firefox, or in a native desktop app such as ChatGPT desktop, Claude desktop, or Microsoft 365 Copilot.

— define policy once in LayerX, enforce it consistently whether the employee is using AI in Chrome, Edge, Safari, or Firefox, or in a native desktop app such as ChatGPT desktop, Claude desktop, or Microsoft 365 Copilot. Discover and govern shadow AI in real time — identify every AI tool employees access — sanctioned and unsanctioned — across browser and desktop, and apply granular policy by user, group, and data sensitivity.

— identify every AI tool employees access — sanctioned and unsanctioned — across browser and desktop, and apply granular policy by user, group, and data sensitivity. Prevent sensitive data from leaving for AI tools and SaaS — enforce DLP on prompts, file uploads, copy/paste, and other AI-bound actions before data reaches an AI model or untrusted destination, on every surface.

— enforce DLP on prompts, file uploads, copy/paste, and other AI-bound actions before data reaches an AI model or untrusted destination, on every surface. Protect users from phishing, malicious extensions, and account takeover — neutralize browser-side threats targeting credentials, sessions, and identity in real time.

— neutralize browser-side threats targeting credentials, sessions, and identity in real time. Stream findings into AWS Security Hub — surface LayerX detections from both browser and desktop in the same console SOC teams already use to investigate and respond, with no parallel toolchain.





LayerX deploys without changing how employees work. The browser extension runs on any browser — Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari — across managed and unmanaged devices, with no proxy backhaul and no break-and-inspect. The native desktop agent installs through standard tooling and applies the same policy library to native AI applications. The result is a single AI usage security posture that follows the user, not the tool.

Two AWS-Native Procurement Paths

LayerX is available through both AWS-native procurement paths so enterprises can adopt LayerX the way their AWS program already buys:

AWS Marketplace — one-click subscription, eligible for AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commit drawdown, consolidated billing through the existing AWS account, and standard private offer support.

— one-click subscription, eligible for AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commit drawdown, consolidated billing through the existing AWS account, and standard private offer support. AWS Security Hub Extended plan — first-party AWS procurement, billing, and Level 1 support inside the AWS Security Hub console, with pre-negotiated pay-as-you-go pricing on a single AWS bill.





"Employees don't use AI in just one place. They use it in the browser, they use it in native desktop apps, and the volume only grows from here. AWS customers expect a unified security operating model — one console, one set of policies, one team,” said Or Eshed, Co-founder & CEO, LayerX Security. “With LayerX available in the Extended plan in AWS Security Hub, AWS customers can now set one AI use policy and enforce it everywhere their people actually work — from browser to desktop — alongside the workload, identity, and infrastructure layers they already run on AWS."

Availability

The Extended plan in AWS Security Hub is available in all commercial AWS Regions. To learn more about LayerX in the Extended plan, including how to activate it inside the AWS Security Hub console, read the LayerX announcement blog:

https://layerxsecurity.com/blog/layerx-selected-by-aws-for-the-extended-plan-for-aws-security-hub

For more information on AWS’s announcements about this, please see below:

AWS News Blog: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/aws-security-hub-extended-offers-full-stack-enterprise-security-with-curated-partner-solutions/



AWS What’s new: https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/whats-new/2026/05/aws-security-hub-extended/



AWS Security Blog: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/aws-security-hub-extended-why-enterprise-security-products-should-sell-themselves/



Security Hub Pricing: https://aws.amazon.com/security-hub/pricing/



Security Hub Features: https://aws.amazon.com/security-hub/features/





About LayerX

LayerX secures all user and agentic interactions with AI, SaaS & web applications, and is the only AI usage control platform that lets customers control every prompt, agent action, and data exchange, across any channel, without changing their network architecture or disrupting the user experience. Enterprises use LayerX to secure their hybrid workforce in an AI-first world. For more information, visit https://layerxsecurity.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Safran, e.liz@lookingglasspr.com, 408-348-1214