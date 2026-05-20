VisionSys AI Inc Announces ADS Ratio Change with Marketplace Effective Date on May 26, 2026

LANGFANG, HEBEI, CHINA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionSys AI Inc ("VSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VSA), an emerging technology services company specializing in brain-machine interaction businesses, today announced American depositary shares (“ADSs”) Ratio Change with Marketplace Effective Date on May 26, 2026 (the “Effective Date”). The new CUSIP number for the Company's ADSs following ratio change will be 876108408.

The ratio of the Company’s ADSs will change from one (1) ADS representing two hundred fifty (250) Class A ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing two thousand five hundred (2,500) Class A ordinary shares (the “ADS Ratio Change”).

For the Company’s ADS holders, the ADS Ratio Change will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. On the Effective Date, holders of ADSs in The Depository Trust Company and the Direct Registration System will have their ADSs automatically exchanged and need not take any action. The exchange of every ten then-held ADSs for one new ADS will occur automatically on the Effective Date, with the then-held ADSs being cancelled and new ADSs being issued by the depositary bank.

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the ADS Ratio Change. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank, and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements, after deduction of applicable fees, taxes and expenses, will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank.

There will be no change to the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. As of the Effective Date, VSA’s ADSs will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “VSA.”

As a result of the ADS Ratio Change, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the ADS Ratio Change will be equal to or greater than the ADS trading price on a proportionate basis.

About VisionSys AI Inc

VisionSys AI Inc (NASDAQ: VSA) is an emerging technology services company, specializing in brain-machine interaction businesses leveraging core algorithms and related software and hardware systems. The Company is dedicated to advancing AI-powered healthcare and biotech solutions that transform industries. Its mission is to empower individuals and organizations through intelligent systems, bridging innovation with real-world impact to create a smarter, more connected future.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's execution of its Solana reserve strategy, the anticipated benefits of its Partnership with Marinade, and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for the Company and its shareholders. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to successfully execute its Solana reserve strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environment; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

VisionSys AI Inc

Secretary

Lydia Hu

lydia@visysai.com