BioAdaptives Launches MyndSystem™ Website — The First Supplement Platform Designed to Support Both Daytime Cognitive Performance and Overnight Brain Recovery

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) , a science-driven health and wellness company, today announced the official launch of MyndSystem™, a comprehensive dual-phase cognitive support platform that unites two distinct, stimulant-free formulations into a complete 24-hour cycle of brain support. MyndSystem™ integrates MyndMed™, the Company's daytime cognitive performance formula, with MyndRenew™, its newly released nighttime recovery formula, into a single integrated platform.

The cognitive supplement industry has spent decades focused on a single moment — the morning boost, the pre-workout spike, the afternoon coffee. What happens to the brain during the other 20 hours has largely been ignored. BioAdaptives, Inc. built MyndSystem ™ to address that very gap.

Built for Elite Demands. Designed for Every Brain.

MyndSystem™ was originally developed for professional combat athletes — performers whose physiological demands, including acute oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, and the need for rapid neural recovery between training cycles, mirror the accelerated challenges every high-performing brain faces daily. That rigorous origin drives the platform's specificity.

BioAdaptives recognized that the same biological challenges a fighter preparing for competition faces are encountered, in varying degrees, by high-output executives, demanding professionals, and adults focused on long-term cognitive resilience. The science does not change. Only the arena does.

The MyndSystem™ Platform: Two Formulas, One Complete Cycle

MyndSystem™ addresses the full arc of daily cognitive demands through two targeted, stimulant-free formulas:

MyndMed™ — Daytime Performance: A 12-ingredient, 4,000 mg daytime formula designed to target seven distinct biological pathways. MyndMed™ is intended to support cholinergic and dopaminergic signaling and mitochondrial efficiency, delivering sustained focus, mental clarity, and cognitive endurance — without the crash associated with stimulant-based products.

MyndRenew™ — Nighttime Repair: A 14-ingredient, 12.5-gram nighttime recovery formula. Unlike sedative sleep aids, MyndRenew™ supports the brain's eight active overnight repair processes — including glymphatic waste clearance, synaptic pruning, and mitochondrial biogenesis — so the brain wakes restored and ready for the day ahead.

Together, the two formulations are designed to align with the brain's distinct biological demands throughout the 24-hour cycle, supporting high-output performance during the day and active restoration at night.

Management Commentary

“While most nootropics offer only a temporary boost, MyndSystem™ treats cognitive health as a continuous 24-hour biological cycle. By supporting seven interconnected pathways — from mitochondrial efficiency and neurotransmitter balance during the day to synaptic repair and glymphatic clearance at night — we provide a more comprehensive, stimulant-free solution for sustained mental performance and long-term brain resilience.”

— James Keener, Chief Executive Officer, BioAdaptives, Inc.

“We built MyndSystem™ for fighters first — people whose careers depend on performing at the absolute edge of their mental and physical capacity, day after day. We discovered that the biology is the same for everyone. The executive running back-to-back board meetings, the parent managing a demanding career and a young family, and the 65-year-old who refuses to accept cognitive decline as inevitable — they are all fighting the same battle at the cellular level. MyndSystem™ exists because that battle deserves a complete answer, not just half of one.”

— James Keener, Chief Executive Officer, BioAdaptives, Inc.

Availability

MyndSystem™, MyndMed™, and MyndRenew™ are now available at www.myndsystem.com. A 30-day supply of the complete MyndSystem™ is available for a one-time purchase at $159.90 or via subscription (cancel anytime) at $119.93. Additional product information, full ingredient profiles, and supporting research are also available at the same address.

BioAdaptives, Inc. provides ongoing updates via X (formerly Twitter) at @BioAdaptivesInc.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based health and wellness products for human and animal use. Its formulations are rooted in published research across nutrition, adaptogens, and cellular health, with a focus on supporting normal physiological function.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product positioning, intended benefits, market opportunity, and future business strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. BioAdaptives undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations, BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 703-1233 | info@bioadaptives.com | www.bioadaptives.com

X – @BioAdaptivesInc