Title Collections Launches AI-Powered Concierge Platform to Simplify Asset Inventory and Appraisal

New York, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Title Collections today announced the launch of Title Concierge, a new suite of services designed to simplify the way professionals catalog, appraise and manage personal property.

The release addresses longstanding challenges in estate planning, wealth management, and insurance. The biggest being how to build a complete and accurate inventory of assets such as art, collectibles and heirlooms. As noted in a recent LinkedIn article by insurance executive Albert Chung, many professionals and individuals alike struggle to answer basic questions about their assets, like what exists, where it is and what it’s worth. Title Concierge was built specifically to help get through this first hurdle by making asset discovery and documentation simple, rather than complex and time-consuming.

“Inventory creation has always been a big bottleneck to start, and then you have further hassles in getting the help you need from the right experts,” said George Fortin, Founder of Title Collections. “We built Title Concierge to remove all those barriers with a simple, scalable approach that makes it easy to capture and structure asset data from the start.”

Turning a Manual Process into a Streamlined Workflow

Title Concierge introduces a scalable and easy-to-use set of tools to manage asset-related services, including:

AI-assisted cataloging that converts photos and voice input into structured inventory

Appraisal coordination through a proprietary network of 1,500+ vetted experts

Service requests via platform or email, including real-time tracking

Pay-per-use pricing, with free platform access and the ability to select paid services as needed

Together, these tools transform unstructured information into actionable data, enabling professionals to move quickly into valuation, allocation and decision-making stages of asset management.

Expanding Access to Complex Asset Management

Originally built for estate and divorce attorneys, Title Collections is seeing growing demand from wealth managers, family offices and appraisal professionals.

By reducing administrative burden and simplifying workflows, the platform helps professionals take on more complex cases and deliver better outcomes for clients.

About Title Collections

Title Collections is a technology company providing infrastructure for managing high-value collections and tangible assets. The platform supports professionals across insurance, wealth management, legal, and institutional sectors with tools for inventory management, appraisal coordination, governance, and collection oversight.

Press Inquiries

Jennifer Horton

Jennifer@Relevance.com

(573) 864-0616

https://titlecollections.com/