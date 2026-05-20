RCMP Members Intentionally Misled in CBC Entertainment/APTN Production; NPF Demands Cancellation and Taxpayer Accountability

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Police Federation (NPF), representing approximately 20,000 RCMP Members across Canada, has written to the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Marc Miller, to call for immediate action and express outrage and shock that active and retired RCMP Members were intentionally misled into participating in interviews under false pretences for a taxpayer-funded production involving CBC Entertainment and APTN.

RCMP Members were invited under the false pretense that they would be taking part in a program recognizing and honouring their service. Instead, they were drawn into a production built on fabricated identities and a hoax that condemned the RCMP and, by extension, its Members, while disparaging their service to Canadians. In short, participants were deceived, insulted, and publicly shamed at the expense of Canadian taxpayers.

For many active and retired RCMP Members, this experience is deeply distressing. These are individuals who have spent decades sacrificing their own safety and well-being while responding to traumatic events. Too often, their selfless acts lead to occupational stress injuries they carry beyond their service. Being deceived, ambushed on camera, and subjected to potential public humiliation is not aligned with Canadians’ deep respect for those who serve and risks compounding existing trauma, which is unacceptable.

“This is a profound breach of trust,” said NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé. “RCMP Members participated in good faith, believing they were contributing to something that honoured their and others’ service. Instead, they were subjected to a process that left many feeling betrayed and retraumatized. That demands retraction and accountability.”

The NPF is calling for immediate federal action, including:

An immediate halt to broadcast of this content,

An urgent inquiry into the planning, approval, and funding of this production,

Determining improper use of federal funds and potential recovery,

Requiring CBC Entertainment and APTN to identify the personnel and decision-makers responsible for authorizing and executing these deceptive tactics, and

Determining safeguards to prevent similar conduct in future productions involving vulnerable or unsuspecting participants.



“Trust in public institutions is not optional—it is earned,” said Sauvé. “When that trust is broken in this way, there must be consequences and there must be change.”

The NPF is urging the federal government to respond swiftly and decisively, warning that failure to act will further erode public confidence in federally funded institutions, public safety, and the respect deserved by and owed to those in service.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents approximately 20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. We are the largest police union in Canada. The NPF is focused on improving public safety for all Canadians, including our Members, by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police resourcing and modern equipment, as well as social programs, including health, addiction, and housing supports, to enhance safety and livability in the many communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information about the National Police Federation, visit www.npf-fpn.com

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Media contact:

Sarah Kavanagh

Advisor, Media Relations

Media@npf-fpn.com

604-842-6864