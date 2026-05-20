Legacy MCS Completes Two Build-to-Rent Communities in Hutto as Growth Accelerates Across Central Texas

HUTTO, Texas, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy MCS, a Texas-based multifamily and build-to-rent general contractor, has completed two major build-to-rent communities in Hutto, Texas, further expanding the company’s presence in one of the fastest-growing corridors in the Austin metropolitan area.

Yardhomes Cottonwood Creek

The projects — Yardhomes Cottonwood Creek and Village at Hutto Station — collectively add 570 professionally managed rental homes to the Hutto market as continued population growth, economic expansion, and employer investment drive housing demand throughout Williamson County.

As development activity continues moving beyond Austin’s urban core, Hutto has emerged as a key growth market for residential and infrastructure development. The region is also benefiting from major economic drivers, including Samsung’s semiconductor facility in nearby Taylor, which is expected to create thousands of jobs over the coming years.

“Build-to-rent communities continue to play an important role in meeting housing demand across Central Texas,” said Cass Brewer, CEO of Legacy MCS. “These projects reflect the continued growth occurring throughout the region and the strong partnerships we’ve built with developers focused on delivering high-quality housing options.” Greg Cole, VP of Operations of Legacy MCS, noted that the City of Hutto was a strong partner throughout the construction process, allowing Legacy MCS to accelerate production through advanced preconstruction planning, panelized framing strategies, clean and highly sequenced phases, accurate prototype development, and coordinated trade execution capable of delivering more than 20 units per week during framing. “The secret is the upfront work.” said Cole, “When permitting and sequencing are fully aligned, our teams can move extremely fast while maintaining quality.” Cass Brewer added, “If permitting — especially electrical, underground and water — is cleared early, we can really fly. Our teams can deliver a clubhouse in approximately eight months, allowing clients to begin seeing rental returns within nine to ten months.”

One of the completed developments, Yardhomes Cottonwood Creek, is a 28-acre cottage-style build-to-rent community located at 401 County Road 199 in Hutto and devel cuttings oped by Austin-based Urban Moment. Completed in November 2025, the project includes 294 one- and two-story homes ranging from 635 to 1,391 square feet. At the grand opening, Zach Hinman of Urban Moment said, “It was a great turnout—the City of Hutto was there in full force, and the enthusiasm and attendance made it one of the strongest ribbon we’ve had. Legacy MCS delivered a very well-built project and did so ahead of schedule by roughly three months, which is a credit to their planning, execution, and coordination.”

The community features contemporary architecture, open-concept floorplans, smart home technology, private fenced backyards, and shared amenities including a pickleball court, community garden, event lawn, and dog wash station.

Legacy MCS has partnered with Urban Moment since 2018 and has completed five projects with the developer, with a sixth project anticipated to begin later this year.

Legacy MCS also completed Village at Hutto Station, a 29-acre build-to-rent development located at 901 County Road 138 in Hutto and developed by Arizona-based Empire Group of Companies. The community includes 276 rental homes ranging from 680 to 1,283 square feet and was also completed in November 2025.

Village at Hutto Station features detached private garages, artificial turf backyards, a fitness center, resort-style pool, clubhouse, dog park, and fire pit gathering areas, with convenient access to Highway 130.

Legacy MCS specializes in multifamily and build-to-rent construction across Texas, providing pre-construction, project management, and construction services with a focus on schedule performance, transparency, and long-term client relationships.

Village at Hutton Station

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