LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

 | Source: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Marriott Marquis, New York City
Management will participate in a fireside chat at 10:30 AM EDT

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach
Management will present at 9:20 AM EDT

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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                                MEDICAL DEVICES
                            
                            
                                LeMaitre Vascular
                            

                



        




    

        

        
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