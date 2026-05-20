Advanced Technology International to Manage Leveraging Enterprise Technologies for Holistic AI, Logistics, Integration, Transformation, and Yield (LETHALITY) OTA

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) has been awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division (NSWCCO) to serve as the consortium manager for the Leveraging Enterprise Technologies for Holistic AI, Logistics, Integration, Transformation, and Yield (LETHALITY) consortium. This consortium is focused on advancing warfighting capabilities in critical technology areas, to include, but not limited to, network architecture and infrastructure, cyber, big data analytics/artificial intelligence/machine learning, advanced computing and software engineering, and virtualization.

“ATI is incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve the Navy as their consortium manager for LETHALITY,” said Mica Dolan, ATI President and CEO. “We are excited to support NSWCCO by fostering deep collaboration across industry, academia, and government—bringing together diverse expertise to accelerate solutions that support military personnel and protect our nation against current and future security threats in the surface and maritime environment.”

Consortium membership is open to traditional and nontraditional defense contractors, emerging companies that have not traditionally worked with the government in the past, non-profits, and academic and research institutions. For more information about the LETHALITY consortium or to learn how to become a member, please visit www.lethalityconsortium.org.

Please direct any media inquiries to Paul Dudley, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Communications, ATI (Paul.Dudley@ati.org).

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a public-service nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation’s most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI accelerates impact by using the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. To learn more, visit www.ati.org or follow us on LinkedIn.