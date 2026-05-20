REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 20, 2026, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issuance of 1,031,323 new shares on May 20, 2026 in connection with the contribution in kind of a receivable held by the holder of the convertible bonds issued by the Company on December 18, 2025. For more information on this transaction, please refer to the special report of the board of directors dated May 19, 20261.

Share capital: EUR 6,521,361.42

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 44,693,726 (all ordinary shares)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 44,693,726 (all relating to ordinary shares)

Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued (on April 30, 2026): 3,367,569 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 462,677 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)

Total number of convertible bonds: 225 convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 83,000 per bond

Total number of voting rights that can be obtained in case of conversion of all 225 convertible bonds at the current conversion price of EUR 5.00 per share: 3,735,000 (this number does not take into account the conversion of interest)

Total number of voting rights that can be obtained in case of conversion of all 225 convertible bonds at a conversion price of EUR 2.18 (rounded) per share (EUR 2.18 (rounded) being the “Relevant Share Settlement Price” on May 18, 2026, i.e. the most recent “Interest Payment Date”/“Scheduled Amortisation Payment Date” in relation to the convertible bonds issued by the Company on December 18, 20252): 8,566,513 (this number does not take into account the conversion of interest)





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Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com

1 https://investors.nyxoah.com/sites/default/files/2026-05/Contribution%20in%20kind_May%202026_Special%20board%20report_ENG.pdf

2 For definitions: see Terms and Conditions governing the convertible bonds, attached to the special report of the board of directors dated May 19, 2026 referred to in footnote 1.

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