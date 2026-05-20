Johns Hopkins Health Plans Awards $60,000 to Maryland and Virginia Organizations

HANOVER, Md., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johns Hopkins Health Plans has announced new recipients of its Corporate Giving Program, awarding six $10,000 grants to nonprofit organizations working to address social determinants of health and improve community well-being across Maryland and Northern Virginia.

The six grantees collectively address a broad range of challenges — from food deserts and senior isolation to child abuse survivors — that shape the health of communities that Johns Hopkins Health Plans serves. Grant recipients were selected based on their demonstrated ability to deliver measurable outcomes in communities where residents face barriers to health, economic stability and access to care.

“Addressing social determinants of health is not a side effort for us — it’s central to how we fulfill our mission,” said Ryan O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer of Johns Hopkins Health Plans. “These six organizations are doing work that no health plan can do alone: they are showing up in communities every day to make sure people have food, connection and access to care. We are proud to share in their mission.”

Spring 2026 Grant Recipients

Anne Arundel County Food Bank, Crownsville, MD

H.O.P.E. Inc. — Help and Outreach Point of Entry, Salisbury, MD

Neighborhood Companions Inc., Dundalk, MD

Northern Virginia Senior Olympic Committee, Arlington, VA

Rebirth Inc., Salisbury, MD

The Tree House Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, Rockville, MD

Together, the 2026 grantees reflect Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ commitment to investing in the upstream social factors that drive health outcomes — ensuring that community members across the region have access to the food, connection and resources necessary to live healthier lives. Learn more about each organization and the Johns Hopkins Health Plans Corporate Giving Program at HopkinsHealthPlans.org/news. The next grant cycle opens in fall 2026.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (one of Maryland’s largest Medicaid plans with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world’s leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

Contact: Kris Moody Strategic Communications Manager Johns Hopkins Health Plans Email: kmoody@jhhp.org Phone: 410-762-5261



