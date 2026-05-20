Mobile Trading Is Reshaping Retail Markets: TSC Infinity is the App Built for It

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Retail trading has gone mobile. The data make it undeniable. According to Charles Schwab’s 2025 Annual Report, 62% of all retail orders are now placed via mobile devices, up 34% in a single year.





Over the last few years, trading behavior has shifted rapidly toward mobile-first platforms where traders monitor markets, manage risk, and automate execution directly from smartphones. This trend is especially visible among forex(FX), gold(XAU), indices (DAX, USOIL), and prop firm traders who increasingly operate remotely and expect uninterrupted access to markets from anywhere.

But there was one major gap. Signal copying tools, some of the most popular trading automation tools in the world, hadn’t made the move to mobile. Until now.

The Problem With the Old Trade Automation

Signal copying lets traders automatically execute trade signals from Telegram straight into their broker accounts. It’s fast, hands-free, and incredibly popular among retail traders who don’t have time to watch charts all day.

The problem? Every signal copier on the market was built for a desktop computer. To run one, traders needed a Windows PC or a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS) running 24/7. That alone costs $30 to $80 every month, before any other fees. And if that VPS ever lagged or went offline, signals got missed. During fast-moving markets, those missed trades can cost 5 to 12 pips per entry, losses that quietly add up over time.

For a part-time trader, a student, or a full-time trader with continuous trading, this setup was never realistic. They needed a tool that worked from their phone, not a machine running in a data centre somewhere.

Meet TSC Infinity: The World’s First Mobile Signal Copier App

TSC Infinity is the answer to that problem. Built by Telegram Signal Copier (TSC), it is the world’s first signal copier app built natively for mobile, available now on iOS and Android.

Here’s what makes it different: TSC Infinity runs entirely on TSC’s own cloud servers. There is no VPS to rent. No PC to leave running. No software to install. No Meta API subscription cost, unlike other signal copiers in the market.

Signals are picked up from Telegram, and trades are executed in under 15 milliseconds globally, all day, every day, even when the trader’s phone is off.

From the app, traders can manage their signal channels, set risk levels, analyze trade logs, and get instant push notifications every time a trade fires. The built-in ParseX AI sets everything up automatically, no technical knowledge needed.

It supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrade, and TradeLocker. And it works for traders in every time zone, in every country.

The Market Is Ready for This

This launch comes at exactly the right time. The online trading platform industry is expected to grow from $11.65 billion in 2025 to $18.18 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence . Fintech apps are one of the fastest-growing categories on mobile. The Finance Magnets report shows that the average daily demand for the US dollar on CFD traders was about 25% higher than the previous record set in 2021 and nearly twice the average seen between 2020 and 2025.

Signal copying was the last piece of trading automation that hadn’t made the jump to mobile. TSC Infinity changes that.

TSC is already trusted by 90,000+ traders across 100+ countries and holds a 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot from over 400 verified reviews. With TSC Infinity, that same trusted platform is now available on every trader’s phone, no desk, no VPS, no hassle.

Download TSC Infinity app now and start for free today with 5 days of free trial offer. For any queries, traders can contact TSC’s praiseworthy client support team , which is available 24/7.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/839dfcd3-7b31-4479-8203-84954e24c686