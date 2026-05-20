Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE; OTCID: BNEFF) (“Bonterra” or the “Company”), a Calgary based oil and gas producer, announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2026, a total of 12,995,745 shares, representing 35.53% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 1, 2026, including the election of each of the six nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The six director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent John J. Campbell 8,991,463 75.95 % 2,846,503 24.05 % David M. Humphreys 11,758,055 99.32 % 79,911 0.68 % Andy J. Mah 11,765,694 99.39 % 72,272 0.61 % Stacey E. McDonald 10,455,167 88.32 % 1,382,799 11.68 % Patrick G. Oliver 10,980,140 92.75 % 857,826 7.25 % Jacqueline R. Ricci 8,474,510 71.59 % 3,363,456 28.41 %



Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 12,026,899 97.30% 333,342 2.70%



Stock Option Plan

An ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan was approved by show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 8,572,009 72.41% 3,265,957 27.59%



About Bonterra

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE | OTCID: BNEFF) is a Calgary-based oil and gas producer offering investors exposure to a portfolio of high-impact assets across three of Alberta's premier light oil plays. Bonterra leverages the stable production and free cash flow of the Pembina Cardium — one of Canada's largest oil plays — alongside the growth potential of the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney. Built on disciplined growth, capital efficiency, and steady debt reduction, Bonterra is positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable value to shareholders through commodity cycles. For more information, visit www.bonterraenergy.com or follow Bonterra on LinkedIn and X.

For further information please contact: Bonterra Energy Corp.

Patrick Oliver, President & CEO

Scott Johnston, CFO

Telephone: (403) 262-5307

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: info@bonterraenergy.com

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