Northland Power Reports on its 2026 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on May 20, 2026, in a hybrid meeting format.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 157,527,139, representing 60.24% of Northland’s outstanding voting shares.

The eleven nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland’s Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2026, which is available on the Company’s website at northlandpower.com.

The votes received were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent Doyle Beneby 153,548,697 97.79%

3,468,175 2.21%

Sébastien Clerc 156,747,336 99.83%

269,537 0.17%

Lisa Colnett 146,792,871 93.49%

10,224,001 6.51%

Kevin Glass 155,218,698 98.85%

1,798,174 1.15%

Keith Halbert 154,333,620 98.29%

2,683,252 1.71%

Christine Healy 151,434,753 96.44%

5,582,120 3.56%

Helen Mallovy Hicks 156,324,851 99.56%

692,021 0.44%

Bahir Manios 156,651,896 99.77%

364,977 0.23%

Ian Pearce 151,425,511 96.44%

5,591,361 3.56%

Eckhardt Ruemmler 156,517,269 99.68%

499,603 0.32%

Ellen Smith 156,452,800 99.64%

564,073 0.36%



The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at eleven and the election proceeded on that basis.

The reappointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their renumeration, until the next annual meeting was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 136,359,408 86.56%

21,167,731 13.44%



The non-binding advisory vote on Northland’s approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 142,345,584 90.66%

14,669,289 9.34%



ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and an inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 8.0 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Investor Relations

416-989-8734

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com