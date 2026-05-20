New York City, NY, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Neuro Salt is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms through the official NeuroSalt website. This content contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you.





Product Neuro Salt Category Nerve Health Support Dietary Supplement Format Capsule Serving 2 capsules daily (60 per bottle) Key Ingredients Passionflower, Marshmallow Root, Corydalis, Prickly Pear, California Poppy Seed Guarantee 60-day money-back Starting Price $49 per bottle (6-bottle package) Website theneurosalt.com

View the current Neuro Salt offer (official Neuro Salt page)





Search interest around Neuro Salt claims evaluated, Neuro Salt complaints, Neuro Salt official website, and Neuro Salt company policy reflects the verification process adults often complete before purchasing a dietary supplement. The core questions involve formula transparency, botanical ingredient details, order support, refund terms, and whether the product is intended to complement routine nerve health rather than replace medical care. Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement designed to support healthy nerve function, neural pathway calming, and cellular defense through a daily capsule format. The sections below address each of those questions directly -- supplement facts, ingredient data, pricing, guarantee terms, and contact information -- so anyone considering Neuro Salt can confirm what matters most before placing an order.





Neuro Salt Claims Evaluated: What Buyers Are Trying to Verify





When buyers search for Neuro Salt claims evaluated, the questions behind that search are consistent: What is actually in the formula? What does the supplement facts panel list? What are the return terms if the buyer chooses to request a refund? Is the order structure a one-time purchase or a subscription? Who handles order support if something goes wrong?





Those are practical, reasonable questions for any supplement purchase -- and they have direct answers. Neuro Salt publishes a supplement facts panel with specific botanical extracts and dosages. The product is sold as a one-time purchase through an authorized retailer with a documented refund process. Support is reachable by both email and phone. Each of those areas is covered in the sections below.





Separately, buyers searching for Neuro Salt scam or legit are running the same due diligence in different languages. The practical questions are formula transparency, support access, refund terms, order structure, and product labeling.

View the current Neuro Salt offer (official Neuro Salt page)





What Nerve Health Supplements Are Designed to Do





The peripheral nervous system is a complex network of communication lines that transmit sensory, motor, and autonomic signals between the central nervous system and the rest of the body. When nerve fibers are compromised by oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, or hyperactivity, adults commonly notice concerns like tingling, burning sensations, numbness in hands and feet, or a feeling that their nerve discomfort does not improve with rest alone. Botanical nerve health supplements are designed to introduce targeted plant-based compounds into the body, where they interact with neural pathways and the body's endogenous defense systems.





The mechanism is different from conventional pain medications. Prescription pain relievers work by suppressing pain signals or blocking nerve receptors through pharmaceutical action. A botanical nerve support capsule is formulated to deliver plant extracts that support the body's natural inflammatory response, neural calming, and cellular defense as part of a daily wellness routine. Neuro Salt is designed to complement -- not replace -- medical treatment, physical therapy, and professional healthcare.





Adults with diagnosed neuropathy, severe nerve pain, numbness that worsens over time, muscle weakness, coordination problems, or any ongoing neurological condition should consult a physician or qualified healthcare professional. Neuro Salt is designed as a dietary supplement for nerve wellness support, not as a replacement for diagnosis, medical treatment, or prescribed care.





Neuro Salt Overview





Neuro Salt is a nerve health dietary supplement manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. The product is manufactured in a facility that follows Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. It is formulated with natural ingredients and contains no artificial stimulants. Adults with sensitivities to any listed ingredient should review the full ingredient list before ordering.





Each bottle contains 60 capsules. The suggested use is two capsules daily with an 8 oz. glass of water. Neuro Salt is not intended for individuals under 18, pregnant or nursing mothers, or anyone managing a medical condition without first consulting a physician. BuyGoods Inc. serves as the authorized retailer.





Neuro Salt Ingredients and Supplement Facts





The following nutrient data is from the Neuro Salt supplement facts panel:





Ingredient Amount Per Serving Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) 145 mg Marshmallow (Althaea officinalis) Root 110 mg Corydalis (Corydalis yanhusuo) Powder 100 mg Prickly Pear (Opuntia phaeacantha) 20:1 Extract 50 mg California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) Seed 45 mg

Serving Size: 2 capsules. Servings Per Container: 30. Daily Value Not Established.





Other ingredients: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate.





Neuro Salt Botanical Nerve Support Formula Explained





Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) -- 145 mg

Passionflower is a botanical extract included in the Neuro Salt formula to support nervous system relaxation. At 145 mg per serving, it is the primary active ingredient. Passionflower is designed to support neural pathway calming and reduce hyper-excitability within a daily nerve health routine. It has been studied for its anxiolytic and mild sedative properties, which are largely attributed to its ability to modulate the GABAergic system.

Marshmallow Root (Althaea officinalis) -- 110 mg

Marshmallow Root is included in the Neuro Salt formula as a complementary anti-inflammatory agent. It is designed to establish a favorable environment for nerve support by modulating the body's inflammatory response. At 110 mg per serving, it works alongside passionflower to support a sustained calming environment in the body. Marshmallow Root contains mucilage, a gel-like substance that has been studied for its soothing and anti-inflammatory effects on bodily tissues.

Corydalis (Corydalis yanhusuo) -- 100 mg

Neuro Salt's Corydalis powder is formulated to support cellular defense and provide robust shielding for vulnerable neural tissues against chronic oxidative damage. Corydalis contains dehydrocorybulbine (DHCB), a compound that has been studied for its analgesic properties in reducing inflammatory and neuropathic discomfort.

Prickly Pear (Opuntia phaeacantha) -- 50 mg

Prickly Pear 20:1 extract is included to support the body's endogenous defenses against chronic oxidative damage. It is rich in polyphenols and flavonoids, which are studied for their ability to scavenge free radicals and mitigate oxidative stress in neural tissues.





California Poppy Seed (Eschscholzia californica) -- 45 mg

California Poppy Seed works alongside passionflower to support nervous system relaxation and the functional capacity of overactive nerve endings. It contains specific alkaloids that have been studied for their interaction with various neurotransmitter receptors to exert calming effects.





Together, these five botanical ingredients form the active core of the Neuro Salt formula. The capsule shell is hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. Microcrystalline cellulose and magnesium stearate are included as part of the capsule formulation base.





Neuro Salt works by delivering these botanical extracts in a capsule format designed for daily nerve wellness support. The capsules are intended to be taken with water, where the active compounds are absorbed as part of a daily wellness routine.





What Neuro Salt Is Not





Neuro Salt is not a medical treatment.





Neuro Salt is not a prescription medication.





Neuro Salt is not a pink salt drink, liquid formula, powder, topical cream, or substitute for professional medical care.





Neuro Salt is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent neuropathy, nerve damage, chronic pain, or any other condition.





Neuro Salt is not sold on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or any third-party marketplace. The manufacturer distributes exclusively through the official website.





Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement intended to support nerve wellness as part of a broader health routine that includes regular medical checkups and professional healthcare.





Neuro Salt Official Website Complaints and Company Policy Questions

Search interest around Neuro Salt complaints reflects the due diligence buyers apply to supplement purchases -- especially around return terms, contact access, order support, ingredient disclosures, and one-time purchase structure. Neuro Salt policy details center on the following areas.

Guarantee and Returns: Neuro Salt offers a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. Buyers who are unsatisfied during the first 60 days can contact support to initiate a return. The refund window begins on the date of purchase, not the date of delivery. Buyers can contact support to request guarantee documentation before ordering. Guarantee terms apply.

One-Time Purchase: Neuro Salt orders are one-time payments. There is no auto-ship enrollment, subscription plan, or recurring billing associated with a standard purchase. The checkout page does not include pre-checked subscription boxes or hidden continuity programs.

Order Processing: Orders are processed through BuyGoods Inc., the authorized retailer. BuyGoods is a registered trademark of BuyGoods Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 1201 N Orange Street Suite #7223, Wilmington, DE, 19801, USA.

Ingredient Transparency: The Neuro Salt supplement facts panel lists five active botanical ingredients with per-serving dosages. Adults with sensitivities to any listed ingredient should review the full ingredient list before placing an order.

Age and Health Restrictions: Neuro Salt is not intended for individuals under 18. Pregnant or nursing mothers and anyone taking prescription medications or managing a medical condition should consult a physician before use. Do not exceed the recommended dose of two capsules daily.





View the current Neuro Salt offer (official Neuro Salt page)





Neuro Salt Pricing and Package Options





Package Per Bottle Total Shipping 2 Bottles (60-day supply) $79 $158 $9.99 3 Bottles (90-day supply) $69 $207 Free 6 Bottles (180-day supply) $49 $294 Free

Neuro Salt package options include two-bottle, three-bottle, and six-bottle choices. The six-bottle package is listed at $49 per bottle, the three-bottle package at $69 per bottle, and the two-bottle option at $79 per bottle plus shipping. Three- and six-bottle packages ship free. Pricing and availability may change -- confirm current pricing at theneurosalt.com before completing purchase.

What Buyers Can Confirm Through the Official Neuro Salt Page

Neuro Salt ordering details include current pricing, package availability, supplement facts, guarantee terms, ingredient disclosures, and support contact information.





Buyers with specific questions about ingredients or whether Neuro Salt is appropriate for their health situation should contact support before ordering or consult a qualified healthcare professional.





View the current Neuro Salt offer (official Neuro Salt page)





Contact Information





Product Support: Email: contact@customercs.com

Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

Distributor: Instituto Experiece

Lakeland FL, 33804





Frequently Asked Questions





What is Neuro Salt designed to support?

Neuro Salt is a daily dietary supplement designed to support healthy nerve function, neural pathway calming, and cellular defense. The formula combines five botanical extracts, delivered in a daily capsule. Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement -- it is not a medical treatment, prescription product, or substitute for professional medical care.





What ingredients are in the Neuro Salt formula?

The botanical blend includes Passionflower (145 mg), Marshmallow Root (110 mg), Corydalis (100 mg), Prickly Pear (50 mg), and California Poppy Seed (45 mg). Other ingredients include microcrystalline cellulose, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (capsule), and magnesium stearate.





What is Passionflower and why is it the primary ingredient?

Passionflower (Passiflora incarnata) is a botanical extract included at 145 mg per serving. It is the highest-dosed ingredient in the Neuro Salt formula. Passionflower has been studied for its ability to modulate the GABAergic system and support nervous system relaxation.





What is Corydalis designed to do in the formula?

Corydalis (Corydalis yanhusuo) is included at 100 mg per serving. It contains dehydrocorybulbine (DHCB), a compound that has been studied for its analgesic properties. In the Neuro Salt formula, Corydalis is designed to support cellular defense and provide robust shielding for vulnerable neural tissues.





Does Neuro Salt contain common allergens?

The Neuro Salt supplement facts panel does not list milk, gluten, soy, or artificial stimulants. The capsule shell is hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. Adults with sensitivity to any listed ingredient should review the full supplement facts panel before ordering.





Is Neuro Salt FDA approved?

Neuro Salt is a dietary supplement. Dietary supplements are not FDA-approved to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. The Neuro Salt label includes the standard FDA dietary supplement disclaimer. The product is manufactured in a GMP-standard facility in the USA.





Does Neuro Salt replace medical treatment for neuropathy?

No. Neuro Salt is designed to complement routine health practices and professional medical care -- not replace them. It is a daily dietary supplement intended to support nerve wellness as part of a broader health routine. Adults with diagnosed neuropathy or chronic nerve pain should consult a physician.





Can Neuro Salt cure nerve damage?

No. Neuro Salt is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent nerve damage, neuropathy, or any other condition. Adults with nerve pain, numbness, tingling, or other neurological concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional.





How long is the Neuro Salt money-back guarantee?

Neuro Salt offers a 60-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. Buyers unsatisfied during the first 60 days can contact support to initiate a return and request a full refund. Guarantee terms apply.





Is Neuro Salt a one-time purchase?

Yes. Neuro Salt orders are one-time payments. There is no auto-ship enrollment, subscription, or recurring billing associated with standard purchase.





Is Neuro Salt available on Amazon or other retailers?

No. Neuro Salt is not sold on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, or any third-party marketplace. The genuine product is distributed exclusively through the official manufacturer's website. Any listing found on unauthorized platforms should be treated with caution.





Who should consult a doctor before using Neuro Salt?

Anyone currently managing a medical condition, taking prescription medications, pregnant or nursing, or under 18 should consult a physician before adding Neuro Salt or any supplement to their routine. Adults with specific ingredient sensitivities should also review the full supplement facts panel before ordering.





Where do buyers contact Neuro Salt support?

Product support is available at contact@customercs.com or by phone at +1 (507) 448-8190.





Summary





Neuro Salt is a daily botanical dietary supplement designed to support healthy nerve function, neural pathway calming, and cellular defense. The supplement facts panel lists Passionflower at 145 mg, Marshmallow Root at 110 mg, Corydalis at 100 mg, Prickly Pear at 50 mg, and California Poppy Seed at 45 mg -- five botanical extracts delivered in a two-capsule daily serving. The product is manufactured in the USA in a GMP-standard facility with globally sourced ingredients.





Neuro Salt is not a medical treatment, prescription product, or substitute for professional healthcare. It is a dietary supplement designed to complement an existing health routine. Adults with nerve pain, diagnosed neuropathy, ongoing conditions, ingredient sensitivities, or questions about medication interactions should consult a physician or qualified healthcare professional before use.





Pricing starts at $49 per bottle for the six-bottle package. Three- and six-bottle packages include free shipping. A 60-day money-back guarantee applies. Orders are one-time payments with no subscription enrollment. Buyers with questions before ordering can contact product support at contact@customercs.com or +1 (507) 448-8190.





View the current Neuro Salt offer (official Neuro Salt page)





Additional Neuro Salt Coverage





Additional previously published Neuro Salt coverage is available below.





Neuro Salt Under Investigation: Full "Pink Salt Trick" Consumer Report

Neuro Salt: The TRUTH Behind the "NeuroSalt Pink Salt Trick"





These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Neuro Salt is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before use, especially if currently taking prescription medications. See full terms through the official Neuro Salt website.





Consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, particularly if you are pregnant, nursing, taking prescription medication, or managing a medical condition.





Individual results may vary. Product details, pricing, package availability, and support terms may change. Confirm current pricing and package details at theNeuro Salt.com before completing purchase.





This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Neuro Salt. See full terms through the official Neuro Salt website.

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