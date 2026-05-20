FRENCH’S® ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ILLUMINATION’S MINIONS & MONSTERS, UNLEASHING FRENCH’S® GOOMI’S GREEN MUSTARD NATIONWIDE

Toronto, Ontario, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- French’s, the #1 Mustard brand in the World*, is bringing an unexpected twist to the Canadian summer through a new partnership with Illumination’s riotous new comedy Minions & Monsters, arriving in theatres on July 1, 2026. The collaboration showcases how entertainment and food collide, bringing joyful and mischievous energy to life through a custom French’s and Minions & Monsters animation and a limited-edition French’s product with Minions & Monsters packaging.

In the campaign’s hero animated video, created exclusively for the partnership, the Minions and the French’s Factory worlds collide. As a result, Minions take over production crafting French’s iconic yellow mustard in a fast‑paced, high‑energy moment of mayhem that is a vibrant celebration of summer flavour and fun.

The limited-edition product is French’s® Minion Yellow Mustard featuring film‑inspired packaging. A summer staple with a playful edge, the bottle nods to the rambunctious and comedic spirit of Minions & Monsters while staying true to the classic taste Canadians know. The limited‑edition product will be available online and at select retailers across Canada beginning June 1.

“French’s has been part of Canadian summers for generations, showing up wherever people gather to eat and have fun,” said [Trevor Squires, Canada General Manager at McCormick & Company, Inc.]. “This partnership lets us bring a little extra personality to those moments, blending the humour of Minions & Monsters with a condiment Canadians already reach for without thinking twice.”

Fans are invited to bring a fun twist to summer all season long, from drizzling, dipping and everything in between, by tagging @Frenchs on Instagram and TikTok. Minions & Monsters–inspired recipes, entertaining inspiration, and more details about the collaboration with Illumination are available at Frenchs.ca.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Cooking Ingredients and Meals 2025ed, French’s retail value sales, World, 2024 data.

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About French’s®

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become an all-American staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit Frenchs.com for more info and recipes.

French’s is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Illumination’s Minions & Monsters

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024’s funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination’s Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination’s Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion.

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry's leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me—the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history—and Nintendo and Illumination’s record-breaking The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as Illumination’s Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's library includes five of the top 20 animated films of all time. Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $11 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

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