Tallo Wins 2026 EdTech Award for Hiring, Internships, and Apprenticeship Solution

RESTON, Va., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tallo, a free digital career platform that helps individuals age 13–30 move from career uncertainty to confident action, has been named a winner in the 2026 EdTech Awards for EdTech Cool Tool: Hiring, Internships, or Apprenticeship Solution. Part of the Stride, Inc. portfolio, Tallo was also named as a finalist in three additional categories: Career Planning Solution, EdTech Company Setting a Trend, and the EdTech Leadership Award for CEO Allison Danielsen.

Now in its 16th year, the EdTech Awards stands as one of the largest and most competitive recognition programs in education technology, honoring innovation across K–12, higher education, and workforce development. Last year, Tallo was named a finalist for Career Planning Solution. This year’s win marks a significant step forward, reflecting the platform’s growing impact in connecting young people to real work experience.

“Winning this award validates what our users have been telling us—they don’t just need job listings, they need a platform that meets them where they are and helps them take real steps forward,” said Allison Danielsen, CEO of Tallo. “That’s what Tallo does.”

Tallo’s award-winning hiring, internships, and apprenticeship solutions clearly stand apart by making early work experience accessible at scale. Through a partnership with Lightcast, Tallo connects users to over 2 million live job listings, filterable by internships, apprenticeships, and entry-level programs. Employers like BAE Systems use Tallo to run structured programs for high school and college students on a platform built to be compliant, secure, and purpose-built for emerging talent. Tallo also designs and delivers its own work-based learning programs, including micro-internships, 10-week internships, and year-long apprenticeships where participants contribute directly to real projects.

The platform’s broader career planning capabilities further reinforce why Tallo was named a finalist for Career Planning Solution for the second consecutive year. With over 2 million users across all 50 states and more than 200,000 monthly active users, Tallo provides research-backed career assessments, 1,800+ career pathways mapped to real skills and labor market data, a digital portfolio building system, access to 300,000 courses and 21,000+ scholarship opportunities, an AI Career Coach, and a moderated community connecting students to peers, mentors, and employers.

“Tallo has done me a world of help by connecting me to a number of pre-professional organizations and schools that I have grown to love. I even have my job because of Tallo,” said Spencer, a Tallo user from South Carolina. Arnell, an intern at Tallo, described what that opportunity looked like in practice: “I get to work on projects that actually impact other students.”

The Leadership Award finalist recognition for Danielsen reflects her role in transforming Tallo—including 20x growth in monthly active users, moving the platform’s development team in-house, and launching key features like Career Navigator, which earned a 4.6 out of 5.0 user satisfaction score, and Tallo’s mobile app. Under Danielson’s leadership, Tallo has onboarded more than 150 employer partners and launched pilots with 27 school districts nationwide.

EdTech Awards entrants were evaluated on pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential. Tallo joins an impressive list of past winners and finalists including Adobe, Discovery Education, DreamBox, and SMART Technologies. For more information about Tallo, visit tallo.com.

About Tallo

Tallo is a free digital career platform that helps individuals age 13–30 move from career uncertainty to confident action, providing the tools and connections for lasting success. With 2 million users, Tallo helps individuals discover and explore career options, learn and earn valuable credentials, and connect directly with employers to build a better life. Part of the Stride, Inc. portfolio, Tallo provides the tools for every step of the journey. Learn more at tallo.com.

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Emily Riordan, Communications

Stride, Inc

press@k12.com