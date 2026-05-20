IMMUTEP CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Immutep Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Immutep (IMMP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Immutep American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Immutep Ltd. (“Immutep” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Immutep American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 6, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or concealed the status and prospects of the TACTI004 trial based on continuing positive efficacy and safety readouts of eftilagimod alfa's ("efti") performance in other trials, particularly following positive top-line results from Immutep's prior TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 studies. Further, defendants announced in a Form-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in January 30, 2026, that the trial was exhibiting "strong operational progress" and the planned interim futility analysis remained "on track for the first quarter of 2026." In truth, Immutep were aware of or were reckless, based on their access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports concerning the TACTI-004 trial and its planned interim futility evaluation, that then-existing information materially increased the risk that the study would fail to meet its primary efficacy and/or safety endpoints. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Immutep shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.