Pomona, CA, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomona, CA - May 20, 2026 - -

Ongoing shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz are creating freight delays and cost volatility across global supply chains, pushing small e-commerce brands to reassess their reliance on international shipping and prioritize domestic inventory positioning. For small businesses operating on tight margins, the choice of a US-based third-party logistics partner has become a more consequential decision than at any point in recent years.

The US 3PL market reached $323.4 billion in 2025, according to Armstrong and Associates, with over 72,000 third-party logistics businesses operating in the United States based on IBISWorld data from 2024. With that many options, small businesses need clear criteria to identify the right fit for their specific needs and growth trajectory.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment, a US-based e-commerce fulfillment company serving direct-to-consumer brands and online stores, positions itself as a partner built specifically for small and growing e-commerce brands rather than enterprise accounts. The company operates fulfillment centers in Pomona, California, and New Brunswick, New Jersey, enabling two to four day nationwide shipping across the United States through strategic dual-coast positioning.

"Small e-commerce businesses need 3PL warehousing for small business that adapts to their growth without forcing them into enterprise-level contracts or pricing structures," said Sackod Diadie, Chief Operating Officer at DSCP Smart Fulfillment. "The current supply chain environment demands partners who understand that transparency and flexibility are just as important as warehouse location and shipping speed."

The company differentiates itself through transparent pricing with no hidden fees, where clients pay exactly what is quoted. Each client receives a dedicated account manager available around the clock, and the service operates on straightforward, usage-based pricing without setup charges or long-term contract requirements. DSCP Smart Fulfillment maintains a customer satisfaction rating and is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot based on verified customer reviews.

For small businesses evaluating logistics partners, the combination of bi-coastal warehouse coverage and transparent pricing addresses two primary concerns in the current market environment. The dual-location strategy reduces shipping zones and lowers delivery costs while maintaining rapid delivery times to most US destinations.

The company supports flexible fulfillment models, enabling sellers to scale their operations without switching partners. Services include receiving, warehousing, pick and pack, custom packaging, shipping, and returns management. DSCP Smart Fulfillment integrates with major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, and Amazon, providing seamless order processing for online sellers.

As supply chain disruptions continue to impact global trade routes, the importance of domestic fulfillment infrastructure becomes increasingly apparent for small e-commerce businesses. Companies seeking the best 3PL for small business operations must evaluate partners based on transparency, scalability, and strategic warehouse positioning rather than size alone.

DSCP Smart Fulfillment has served more than 2,500 e-commerce brands worldwide over its decade of operations, maintaining a 99.9 percent order accuracy rate throughout its fulfillment network. The company continues to focus on serving small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses with solutions designed for their specific operational requirements and growth patterns.

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For more information about DSCP Smart Fulfillment, contact the company here:



DSCP Smart Fulfillment

Yavuz Saka

+387644030434

yavuz@dscpsmartfulfillment.com

Pomona, CA 91768