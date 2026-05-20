TermPlus Fixed-Term Accounts Delivers Monthly Income, Catering To Australia’s 4.4 Million Retirees - May 2026 Two-Year Target Rate 8.00%* Per Annum

Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's retiree population continues to grow. Australian Bureau of Statistics demographic data shows approximately 4.4 million Australians aged 65 and over, around 17% of the population, with Treasury's Intergenerational Report projecting that share to keep rising through 2063. The shift creates a structural challenge: more Australians are entering the drawdown phase of their financial lives, where the priority moves from accumulating wealth to converting it into reliable income for the years ahead. One product positioned for that drawdown stage is TermPlus, a high-yield fixed-term account powered by Pengana Capital Group. TermPlus is a registered managed investment scheme (ARSN 668 902 323) under Chapter 5C of the Corporations Act, issued by Pengana Capital Limited (AFSL 226 566).

That shift has changed how retirees evaluate income products. In the accumulation phase, volatility is a cost worth bearing for the potential for higher long-term returns. In drawdown, volatility becomes a direct threat to lifestyle, because spending decisions are made against the monthly income figure that arrives. The income product features that matter most in retirement - reliability of payment, predictability of amount, ability to adjust with inflation, and stability of capital - are different from the features that matter in accumulation.

TermPlus accounts are structured with three built-in layers of protection, designed to support reliability of income and stability of capital, all underpinned by a Support Account, which is a co-investment alongside TermPlus account holders, held at 5% of the aggregate Invested Amount of all Term Accounts#. The mechanisms are layered, with each addressing a different risk that an income-focused investor may face.

The first layer is the Priority Income Entitlement. Any income the Support Account has generated in the last 12 months is available to top up an account holder's monthly Income for a given month if returns from the underlying portfolio fall short. Account holders have first claim on that pool before it is allocated elsewhere. The mechanism is designed to maintain the Target Rate income stream even in the event that the underlying portfolio earnings fluctuate.

The second layer is Income Stabilisation. If the value of an account holder's Term Account balance were to decrease during the course of the term, the monthly Income target for subsequent months continues to be calculated based on the total amount invested in the account, inclusive of any income that has been reinvested. The effect is that the monthly payment figure is anchored to the original invested amount, giving the retiree a more predictable income line.

The third layer is Savings Support. At the end of the term, if the Closing Balance of a TermPlus Account, plus the income paid or accrued over the term is less than the total Invested Amount, a Savings Support payment is available to cover the shortfall, up to 5% of the Invested Amount#. The mechanism is a backstop against any potential for capital erosion across the life of the term.

Pengana reports that, since inception, TermPlus account holders have received 100% of their targeted monthly income payments*. The track record sits alongside the structural design as a reference point for retirees weighing the product against other income options.

Account holders choose from three investment terms: one year, two years, or five years. Each has its own Target Rate, calculated as the Reserve Bank of Australia cash rate plus a fixed margin. As at May 2026, with the RBA cash rate at 4.35%, the one-year Target Rate is 7.35%* per annum, the two-year Target Rate is 8.00%* per annum, and the five-year Target Rate is 8.50%* per annum. Importantly, Target Rates are quoted net of all fees and costs to the underlying portfolio.

For Australian retirees, the term-length choice maps to a different planning question than it does for accumulators. A one-year term may suit an investor who wants to keep capital readily redeployable. A five-year term may suit an investor who has structured their drawdown strategy around a longer horizon and wants to lock in the spread above the cash rate for the duration. Many retirees use a laddering approach - staggering maturity dates across one, two, and five-year terms - to balance access to capital with longer-term income requirements.

Income is calculated daily and paid monthly. Account holders can elect to have those monthly distributions paid directly into a nominated bank account, which is the common approach for retirees managing regular drawdowns, or reinvested for compounding inside the term.

The TermPlus portfolio invests in the highly sought-after global private credit asset class through more than 4,500 individually negotiated contractual loans, with input from Mercer, a leading global investment consultant. The minimum opening balance for a new account is A$2,000.

Retirees feature among the reviewers on the TermPlus reviews page. A retiree identified as Nick in the published case studies said the fixed target above the cash rate gave him "comfort knowing that there is a predictable and reliable level at which my income payments will be bench-marked." Patrick P, 65, from New South Wales, said he had been with TermPlus about six months and was "happy with the income rate and my return each month."

TermPlus has most recently been named a finalist in the Innovation Fund of the Year category at the 2026 Fund Manager of the Year Awards and a finalist in three categories at the 2026 Finnies Awards hosted by FinTech Australia, including Excellence in Wealth Management, Most Innovative Fintech Product or Service, and Emerging Fintech Organisation of the Year. In addition, TermPlus won the 2025 Finder People's Choice awards in the innovation category. The product is also rated Approved with a Stable Outlook by BondAdviser and is also covered by Lonsec research. For more information visit https://termplus.com.au/

*Any reference to a target rate is current as of today, and is a reference to the investment objective for the relevant account option in TermPlus, which may vary. Importantly, target rates are not guaranteed, and any investment is subject to investment risks. Any forecasted returns may not reflect actual performance and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

#Refer to the PDS for full details of TermPlus product features, including the Support Account.

Mercer Consulting (Australia) Pty Limited (ABN 55 153 168 140, AFSL 411 770), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mercer (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 32 005 315 917) (Mercer Australia) collectively referred to as Mercer. References to Mercer shall be construed to include Mercer LLC and/or its associated companies. 'MERCER' is a registered trademark of Mercer Australia.

The issuer of units (Term Accounts) in TermPlus (ARSN 668 902 323) is Pengana Capital Limited (Pengana) (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566). Any advice provided is general in nature and does not take into account particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Before investing in TermPlus, consider the PDS, TMD and further details on our website at www.termplus.com.au/important-information/ .

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