Samsung Ads Southeast Asia overlays Eyeota data for greater Connected TV ad effectiveness

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Ads Southeast Asia has formed a new alliance with global data technology company, Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company overlaying viewership insights from millions of Samsung Smart TVs with Eyeota’s rich consumer data for the first time. Advertisers can now reach relevant household audiences that matter most to their brand across Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines with their Connected TV (CTV) ad campaigns.

Eighteen months after launching its free streaming TV service in Southeast Asia, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Ads has formed its first data partnership in the region, enabling greater understanding of Samsung TV households. The partnership combines the scale and reach of Samsung TVs across the region with Eyeota’s powerful data network, significantly building on Samsung Ads’ capabilities to date.

By providing a compelling solution for brands and advertisers that want to reach audiences with selected demographics, interests and more, Samsung Ads can now help increase the effectiveness of both native and video ad formats on the biggest screen in the home in one of the world’s fastest growing CTV regions.

Marc Fanelli, General Manager, Dun & Bradstreet Sales & Marketing Services, commented, “Whether the goal is driving broad discovery or accurately converting intent into purchase, understanding CTV audiences and meeting them where they are watching is key to delivering campaign impact. Our work with Samsung Ads significantly increases accessibility for brands and advertisers, ensuring campaign budgets are spent reaching the audiences that matter most.”

Alex Spurzem, Managing Director Samsung Ads Southeast Asia and Oceania (SEAO), added, “Our new partnership with Eyeota empowers advertisers to unlock the full potential of Connected TV. The combination of scale and unique audience segmentation gives brands greater confidence that their campaigns are reaching the right consumers to ultimately deliver better outcomes.”

For more information please contact Carla Dawson via c.dawson@samsung.com

About Samsung Ads

Samsung Ads delivers Advanced TV advertising at scale on the world’s smartest connected audience platform. Our smart TV advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from millions of Smart TVs across several countries in Southeast Asia Samsung Ads provides the holistic view advertisers need, connecting linear, streaming, and gaming to help brands see the total advanced TV picture. Brands turn to our managed service and programmatic offerings to achieve incremental reach, complement linear TV campaigns, manage frequency, find difficult-to-reach audiences and most importantly, measure outcomes.

Launched in the US in 2015, Samsung Ads now operates in North and Latin America, Europe, South Korea, ANZ, South East Asia and India. Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics which is the #1 TV manufacturer globally.

About Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus is the go-to service for free, premium entertainment that allows content owners and advertisers to engage consumers at scale. As a leader in free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand (AVOD), Samsung TV Plus is the #1 free ad-supported app on Samsung Smart TVs, with over 3,500 ad-supported linear channels available across 30 territories. Samsung TV Plus is exclusively available across Samsung TV and Smart Monitors. To learn more, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/tvs/smart-tv/samsung-tv-plus/

A bout Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

About Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company

Eyeota, a Dun & Bradstreet company, is a leading global provider of audience solutions empowering businesses worldwide. Brands and agencies leverage Eyeota to enrich insights, enhance personalization, and transform omnichannel targeting. The enabling ingredient pushing legacy data into digital, Eyeota’s agnostic approach to identity and global data interoperability onboards and activates data assets on behalf of data owners and publishers. Founded in 2010 and acquired by Dun & Bradstreet in 2021, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas, creating a new infusion of technology, identity, and connectivity that modernizes data for new digital applications in over 180 countries.