Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Crosses 8,800 Holders While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

MONACO, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has crossed 8,800 holders while Stage 16 remains live at $0.01734 per token. The presale has raised over $1.28 million, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 5,000 active users, and the project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.





The 8,800 holder milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $250,000 target, with traders watching institutional adoption, ETF demand, and macro liquidity as key catalysts for large-cap upside.

AlphaPepe Crosses 8,800 Holders as Stage 16 Advances

AlphaPepe crossing 8,800 holders marks another important step in the project’s presale cycle. The project has already raised over $1.28 million and continues to build through Stage 16 at $0.01734 before public trading begins. That gives AlphaPepe a stronger pre-listing base as it moves deeper into its Q2 exchange window.

Stage 16 remains active, and each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer. The presale structure gives buyers a visible path before the planned exchange debut while keeping attention on the next milestone. Token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay, reducing one of the common friction points that often creates uncertainty around presale launches.

The holder milestone is also arriving alongside product traction. AlphaSwap, the project’s AI-powered decentralized exchange, has now crossed 5,000 active demo users. That gives AlphaPepe a working product environment before listing, separating it from presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap is designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. The platform includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives users visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of readiness before public trading begins. Combined with the $1.28 million raise, the 8,800 holder base, the 5,000-user AlphaSwap demo, and the planned Q2 exchange debut, AlphaPepe is building a pre-listing profile centered on execution rather than promises.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250,000

The Bitcoin price prediction remains one of the most watched narratives in crypto as Fundstrat’s Tom Lee continues to point toward a $200,000 to $250,000 range for BTC in 2026. The bull case is tied to institutional adoption, ETF demand, macro liquidity, and the possibility that Bitcoin breaks away from its traditional four-year cycle.

ETF demand is also helping support the narrative, with Bitcoin ETFs drawing strong early-May inflows led by BlackRock’s IBIT. The $250,000 target remains a conditional large-cap thesis. Bitcoin still needs sustained ETF demand, institutional risk appetite, and broader market strength to align. AlphaPepe’s next milestones are closer: Stage 16 progression, AlphaSwap’s full Q2 launch, and planned exchange access.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s 8,800 holder milestone gives the release a clear company announcement during Stage 16. The project has raised over $1.28 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Bitcoin’s $250,000 target remains one of the biggest large-cap predictions in the current market, but it depends on ETF demand, institutional adoption, liquidity, and broader market strength improving over time. AlphaPepe is moving through a nearer launch window, with presale traction, product testing, holder growth, audit completion, and exchange timing already active.

That is why the 8,800 holder milestone matters. AlphaPepe is not entering its listing phase with only branding and a future roadmap. It has product usage, capital raised, a completed audit, and a growing community already in place as the Q2 window advances.

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FAQs

What did AlphaPepe announce?

AlphaPepe announced that its presale has crossed 8,800 holders. Stage 16 is live at $0.01734, the project has raised over $1.28 million, AlphaSwap has surpassed 5,000 demo users, and AlphaPepe has completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit.

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee has projected that Bitcoin could reach the $200,000 to $250,000 range in 2026. The forecast depends on institutional adoption, ETF demand, macro liquidity, and broader crypto market strength.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to support safer and smarter on-chain trading. AlphaSwap combines AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC to help users identify risk, monitor large wallet activity, and trade with lower friction. AlphaPepe is in Stage 16 at $0.01734, has raised over $1.28 million, passed 8,800 holders, surpassed 5,000 AlphaSwap demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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