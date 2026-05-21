Sifts Microplastic Binding Supplement Claims Evaluated: The Chitosan Fiber Formula for Daily Microplastic Particle Exposure Support

Emmett, ID, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: Information is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Dietary supplement statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Sifts is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before using dietary supplements. A commission may be earned on qualifying purchases made through links in this content, at no additional cost to the reader.

TL;DR — Sifts Microplastic Binding Supplement and Chitosan-Based Digestive Support

Sifts microplastic binding supplement is a daily chitosan-and-fiber formula designed to support the body's normal digestive elimination pathways in the context of everyday microplastic particle exposure. The core ingredient — chitosan, a shellfish-derived dietary fiber — was studied in a small preliminary 2025 human crossover study that observed increased microplastic particle counts in stool following a single dose. The science is ingredient-level and early-stage. Sifts is a digestive support supplement, not a medical treatment. Shellfish allergy contraindication applies.

View the current Sifts offer (official Sifts page)

Who Sifts Is Designed For

Sifts microplastic binding supplement is a daily capsule formula designed for adults who want a digestive support routine centered on ingredient-level science around everyday microplastic particle exposure. The formula sits in an emerging wellness category shaped by growing awareness that microplastics are detected across modern dietary and environmental exposure routes, and that the digestive tract is where ingested particles naturally pass through the body.

The formula is designed for an adult without shellfish allergies who approaches daily wellness systematically, wants at least preliminary peer-reviewed ingredient research behind the mechanism of the supplements they choose, and understands that this is a digestive support supplement operating in an early-stage research category — not a clinically validated removal system or medical intervention.

Sifts is not appropriate for anyone with a shellfish or seafood allergy. Chitosan — the formula's primary active ingredient — is derived from crustacean shells, specifically crab and shrimp. The formula is also not intended for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or under 18. Individuals managing a health condition or taking medication should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding any fiber-based supplement to a daily routine.

How Sifts Supports Daily Digestive Particle Exposure Routines

Sifts is a daily dietary supplement produced by Gevy Labs, LLC. The formula uses the Binder-Barrier Method — a three-part digestive support model built around chitosan as the primary fiber binder, apple pectin and baobab fruit extract as prebiotic buffer fibers, and slippery elm and magnesium glycinate for gut comfort and mucosal support.*

The mechanism is specific to the digestive tract. Sifts is designed to interact with microplastic particles during digestion, supporting their passage through the body's normal elimination pathways rather than allowing them to linger in the gastrointestinal environment.* The formula does not claim to remove microplastics from blood, organs, or tissues, and does not make disease-prevention or systemic treatment claims. This is a gut-focused supplement built for daily, ongoing use.*

One distinction worth noting: Sifts is supported by ingredient-level research, not a completed clinical trial of the finished product. The research on chitosan's interaction with microplastic particles is published and peer-reviewed — and that distinction between ingredient research and finished-product trial is a meaningful one.

View the current Sifts offer (official Sifts page)

Sifts Microplastic Binding Supplement Claims Require Ingredient-Level Context

Sifts microplastic binding supplement claims are strongest when read through an ingredient-level lens. The formula is built around chitosan, a shellfish-derived dietary fiber studied for charge-based interaction with particles during digestion. The compliant and accurate claim is narrower and more precise than a systemic removal statement: Sifts is designed to support normal digestive elimination pathways through a chitosan-centered fiber matrix.*

Chitosan is a positively charged dietary fiber, and microplastic particles may carry negative surface charges — a chemistry the formula is designed to leverage during digestion, working through the body's existing elimination pathways rather than acting as a systemic agent.* Every structure-function claim tied to Sifts is best understood through this lens — mechanism-forward, gut-specific, and grounded in ingredient-level science rather than finished-product outcomes data.

Search interest around Sifts microplastic binding supplement reflects consumer verification behavior around the chitosan fiber mechanism, shellfish allergen disclosure, Supplement Facts panel, published research citations, refund conditions, support contact details, and daily-use directions.

The Supplement Facts Panel: Every Verified Ingredient

Each serving of Sifts is two capsules. The container holds 30 servings (60 capsules total). The verified Supplement Facts panel lists:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Glycinate): 12mg — 3% Daily Value

12mg — 3% Daily Value Sifts Binder Blend: 950mg — chitosan and Apple Pectin (Malus domestica, pomace, standardized to 55% fiber)

950mg — chitosan and Apple Pectin (Malus domestica, pomace, standardized to 55% fiber) Sifts Gut-Health Blend: 180mg — Baobab Fruit Extract (Adansonia digitata L., standardized to 10% polyphenols) and Slippery Elm Extract (Ulmus rubra, bark, standardized to 20% mucilage)

Other ingredients: microcrystalline cellulose, leucine, silicon dioxide, and a vegan capsule (hypromellose). No artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, or unnecessary fillers.

Allergen disclosure: Sifts contains shellfish from crab and shrimp. Individuals with shellfish or seafood allergies should not use this product.

A dose transparency note: the Supplement Facts panel lists the Sifts Binder Blend as 950mg and identifies chitosan and apple pectin within that blend without disclosing the chitosan amount separately. The serving cannot be directly matched to the standalone chitosan dose used in the cited human study. That gap is relevant when comparing the formula against the published research.

The Chitosan Mechanism: How Sifts Is Designed to Work During Digestion

Chitosan is a positively charged dietary fiber derived from shellfish shells. Microplastic particles — particularly those in the polyethylene and polystyrene categories most commonly detected in human stool — tend to carry negative surface charges. Sifts is built around the hypothesis that chitosan's positive charge supports electrostatic interaction with these particles during digestion, helping position them within the fiber matrix so they pass through normal bowel movements rather than accumulating in the gut environment.*

Sifts uses a bind-buffer-support model:

Bind: Chitosan is designed to interact with certain particles through charge-based attraction during digestion.*

Chitosan is designed to interact with certain particles through charge-based attraction during digestion.* Buffer: Apple pectin and baobab fruit extract form a prebiotic fiber environment that supports healthy gut motility and microbiome balance during daily use.*

Apple pectin and baobab fruit extract form a prebiotic fiber environment that supports healthy gut motility and microbiome balance during daily use.* Support normal elimination: Slippery elm and magnesium glycinate support gut comfort and mucosal integrity as part of a consistent daily routine.*

The formula is designed to function within the digestive system, supporting the body's existing elimination pathways. It is not an aggressive intervention, a cleanse, or a systemic treatment.*

Sifts and Daily Microplastic Particle Exposure Support

Daily microplastic particle exposure support is an emerging wellness category because microplastics enter everyday routines through food, drinking water, household dust, air, and packaging contact. Microplastic exposure research continues to examine detection across food, water, air, and household dust, with scientific interest growing alongside consumer awareness of what proactive digestive support in this context might look like.

Sifts addresses that concern through the digestive tract, where ingested particles naturally pass through the body. The formula is designed to support normal elimination pathways — not systemic treatment, disease prevention, or medical intervention.* This gut-focused approach is built for daily, consistent use alongside the body's existing elimination systems.*

Microplastic exposure is an active research topic. Emerging studies continue to examine what long-term, low-level exposure may mean for human health. Sifts is designed to work within a digestive-tract support scope — not beyond it.

Published Chitosan Research and Ingredient-Level Context

Two peer-reviewed studies support the chitosan mechanism. Both are verified publications. Here is what each shows, and where each has limitations.

Human Study (PMID: 40646942, published 2025, journal: Foods): A small preliminary crossover study involving 10 healthy adult volunteers. Participants consumed a standardized meal with or without a single 0.8g dose of PCC-chitosan derived from Procambarus clarkii. Stool samples were analyzed the following morning. The cited study is summarized with an approximate 45% increase in stool microplastic particle counts observed under study conditions. This supports early mechanism plausibility for chitosan's digestive particle interaction model — not finished-product outcomes for every user. Ten participants is a small sample. A single crossover design is preliminary. The study authors describe it as a preliminary investigation.

Preclinical Animal Study (PMID: 40268980, Scientific Reports, Tokai University): Dietary chitosan was associated with significantly higher fecal microplastic excretion rates in a rat model compared to controls over a 144-hour observation window. Animal model research informs mechanism plausibility but does not directly translate to human efficacy confirmation.

Supporting ingredient research covers apple pectin's gut motility and microbiome support properties (PMID: 36079886), baobab's polyphenol antioxidant profile (PMID: 19093269), slippery elm's mucilaginous gut-lining properties (WHO monograph, Ulmus rubra), and magnesium glycinate's role in gut barrier integrity via glycine (PMID: 29093983). These citations cover general gut health properties — not microplastic-specific excretion for those supporting ingredients. Chitosan is the primary mechanism anchor; the supporting ingredients are formulated for gut environment and digestive comfort.*

The published research on chitosan and microplastic particle excretion is real, peer-reviewed, and mechanistically grounded. It is also early-stage. The science is promising. It is also preliminary. Both are true at the same time. No supplement in this category has long-term human outcomes data yet — the research field is simply too new.

View the current Sifts offer (official Sifts page)

Sifts Claims Evaluated Through Ingredient-Level Evidence and Label Transparency

Three evidence points supporting the chitosan mechanism:

Chitosan is a dietary fiber with a mechanistically grounded interaction model for microplastic particles based on charge chemistry. The electrostatic interaction concept is rooted in published ingredient-level science.

The 2025 human crossover study (PMID: 40646942) is a genuine peer-reviewed publication in the journal Foods. The study is real, the observed association is real, and the preliminary nature is also real.

The supporting ingredients each have documented gut health properties from published research, making the formula's digestive support architecture coherent at the ingredient level.

Three context points for accurate interpretation:

Long-term outcomes data does not exist. No supplement in this category has multi-year human research, because the field is too new.

The finished Sifts product has not been the subject of an independent clinical trial. All research cited is ingredient-level.

The individual chitosan dose per serving is not separately disclosed on the label. The 950mg Binder Blend combines chitosan and apple pectin, so a direct comparison to the 0.8g study dose cannot be confirmed from the panel alone.

Sifts operates in a scientifically plausible, early-stage category with ingredient-level research supporting the chitosan mechanism. The manufacturing standards are verifiable, and the allergen disclosure is unambiguous.

Clinical Advisor and Quality Standards

The Sifts formula has been reviewed by Dr. Nehal Mehta, MD, FAHA, a board-certified physician with NIH-funded cardiology research experience and a background at the National Institutes of Health, serving as a compensated clinical advisor to the brand. The formula review was conducted to ensure alignment with current scientific understanding of microplastics and gut health.*

Sifts is manufactured in the United States in GMP- and FDA-registered facilities. Each batch is independently third-party tested for ingredient identity, potency, purity, heavy metals, and microbial safety. The formula is free of plasticizers, phthalates, synthetic additives, artificial flavors, colors, and unnecessary fillers. Packaging uses a plastic-free kraft pouch, with a reusable glass jar and metal lid included in the first order.

Sifts Versus Activated Charcoal and Food-Only Approaches

Sifts differs from activated charcoal and food-only approaches because it is built around a chitosan-centered digestive fiber mechanism designed for daily use. Activated charcoal is generally known as a broad-spectrum binder — one that does not distinguish between particles, nutrients, and medications — and is typically considered unsuitable for daily use. Sifts uses chitosan, which carries a specific electrostatic mechanism rather than broad adsorptive binding, and is formulated for consistent daily use in healthy adults.*

Food-only approaches rely on dietary fiber from whole food sources rather than a targeted chitosan formula. Dietary fiber generally supports gut motility and healthy elimination, but food-based approaches do not use the specific charge-interaction mechanism that chitosan's structure provides. These are mechanism-level distinctions based on published ingredient science. Individuals comparing supplement approaches should consult a qualified healthcare professional, particularly those taking medications.

Sifts Pricing, Subscription Options, and Guarantee Details

Sifts offers subscription and one-time purchase options. Current listed pricing includes:

1-Month Supply (60 capsules): $49 per month on autoship, billed every 4 weeks

3-Month Supply (180 capsules): $126 billed every 12 weeks, approximately $42 per month

One-time purchase: $65 for the 1-Month Supply

First orders include free shipping and the reusable glass jar. Subscriptions can be paused or canceled at any time. Pricing, subscription terms, and availability may change — confirm current terms at sifts.co.

Guarantee terms: Sifts offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee with specific published conditions. The guarantee applies to a customer's first qualifying order only. To initiate a refund, a customer emails support@sifts.co and physically returns the original glass jar to Gevy Labs LLC Returns, 2570 W Success Way, Unit 1A, Emmett, ID 83617 USA, at the customer's shipping expense. Both the email and the return shipment must be initiated within 60 days of the original delivery date. Approved refunds are limited to the purchase price of one order, less a $5.00 restocking fee. Shipping charges are non-refundable. Subscription renewals and subsequent orders are not eligible.

Sifts support can answer questions at support@sifts.co.

View the current Sifts offer (official Sifts page)

Sifts Shellfish Allergen and Use Guidance

Sifts contains shellfish from crab and shrimp. Individuals with shellfish or seafood allergies should not use Sifts. The formula is not intended for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or under 18. Adults taking medication or managing a health condition should consult a qualified healthcare professional before adding any fiber-based supplement to a daily routine.

Sifts is formulated for daily use in healthy adults when taken as directed. Starting with one capsule daily for the first few days is an option for those new to fiber-rich supplements, to support gradual digestive adjustment. Taking more than the labeled two-capsule serving does not increase effectiveness and may increase the likelihood of digestive discomfort.

Customer Feedback Overview

Sifts displays customer feedback focused on ease of daily routine integration, digestive comfort during use, and interest in proactive support for everyday microplastic exposure. Customer experiences are individual and do not guarantee similar results for every user.

Frequently Asked Questions — Sifts Microplastic Binding Supplement

What is Sifts and how is it designed to work?

Sifts is a daily dietary supplement formulated to support the body's normal digestive elimination processes in the context of everyday microplastic particle exposure.* The formula centers on chitosan, a positively charged shellfish-derived dietary fiber designed to interact with certain particles during digestion through charge-based attraction.* Apple pectin, baobab fruit extract, slippery elm, and magnesium glycinate are included to support gut environment, motility, and digestive comfort during daily use.* Sifts is formulated to work locally within the digestive tract and does not claim to act systemically or as a medical treatment.

Is chitosan safe for daily use?

Chitosan is a dietary fiber selected for use in dietary supplements and formulated for daily use in healthy adults when taken as directed. Because chitosan is derived from shellfish, Sifts is not appropriate for individuals with shellfish or seafood allergies. Individuals taking medications should consult a healthcare professional before daily use, as fiber-based supplements can theoretically interact with medications or fat-soluble nutrients when taken simultaneously.

What does the published chitosan and microplastics research show?

A small preliminary crossover study (PMID: 40646942, published 2025 in the journal Foods) observed increased stool microplastic particle counts after a single 0.8g dose of chitosan in 10 healthy adult volunteers under controlled study conditions. The cited study is summarized with an approximate 45% increase observed under those study conditions. This supports early mechanism plausibility for chitosan's digestive particle interaction model — not proof of finished-product outcomes or guaranteed individual results. The study was conducted on standalone chitosan, not the finished Sifts formula. A preclinical rat model study (PMID: 40268980, Scientific Reports) further informs the chitosan mechanism.

Does the Supplement Facts panel show the exact chitosan dose?

The Supplement Facts panel lists the Sifts Binder Blend as 950mg and identifies chitosan and apple pectin within that blend without separately disclosing the chitosan amount. The serving cannot be directly matched to the standalone 0.8g chitosan dose used in the cited human study. This is a factual label gap when comparing the formula against the published research.

Who should not use Sifts?

Sifts should not be used by anyone with a shellfish or seafood allergy, those who are pregnant, those who are breastfeeding, or anyone under 18. Individuals managing a health condition or taking prescription medications should consult a licensed healthcare professional before use. Chitosan is derived from crab and shrimp shells — this allergen applies to the formula's primary active ingredient.

How does Sifts differ from activated charcoal for daily use?

Activated charcoal is generally described as a broad-spectrum binder not suited for daily use due to its potential to bind nutrients and medications alongside unwanted particles. Sifts uses chitosan, a fiber-based ingredient with a specific electrostatic mechanism formulated for daily gut support in healthy adults.* These are mechanism-level distinctions. Individuals comparing supplement options should consult a healthcare professional, particularly those on medication.

What are the refund conditions for Sifts?

Sifts offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee with specific published conditions, available on a customer's first qualifying order only. A refund requires emailing support@sifts.co and returning the original glass jar to Gevy Labs LLC Returns, 2570 W Success Way, Unit 1A, Emmett, ID 83617 USA, at the customer's shipping expense. Both the email and the return must be initiated within 60 days of original delivery. Approved refunds are issued less a $5.00 restocking fee. Shipping charges are non-refundable. Subscription renewals are not eligible.

Is Sifts's packaging plastic-free?

Refill orders ship in a kraft pouch, and the first order includes a reusable amber glass jar and metal lid. The formula is free of plasticizers, phthalates, and synthetic additives, and is manufactured in GMP- and FDA-registered facilities in the United States.

What is the company behind Sifts?

Sifts is produced by Gevy Labs, LLC. The returns address is 2570 W Success Way, Unit 1A, Emmett, ID 83617 USA. Customer support is available at support@sifts.co. Sifts policies identify New York law as the governing law for terms and conditions.

Can Sifts be taken alongside other supplements?

A specific co-supplement interaction list is not published for Sifts. Chitosan, as a dietary fiber binder, has a theoretical potential to interact with fat-soluble nutrients or medications if taken simultaneously. Spacing Sifts from medications at separate mealtimes is worth discussing with a healthcare provider. Always take Sifts as directed on the label.

How long before results are measurable?

No verified timeframe claim applies to individual user outcomes. The cited preliminary study observed measurable differences in stool particle counts within approximately 12 hours of a single dose under controlled study conditions. Daily supplement use by individual consumers occurs under different conditions than a controlled crossover study, and individual results will vary.

Sifts Microplastic Binding Supplement Summary

Sifts is designed for healthy adults evaluating a daily digestive support routine tied to microplastic particle exposure. The formula centers on chitosan, apple pectin, baobab fruit extract, slippery elm extract, and magnesium glycinate. The strongest support remains ingredient-level chitosan research, digestive-tract mechanism language, clear allergen disclosure, and published supplement facts.

View the current Sifts offer (official Sifts page)

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Sifts is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This content was produced in connection with a marketing arrangement with Sifts. See full terms through the official Sifts website.