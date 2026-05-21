WEMADE Partners with NICE Information & Telecommunication to Build Web3 Payment Infrastructure

The partnership unlocks real-world usability of WEMADE’s digital assets across merchants in South Korea

NICE I&T also joins the WEMADE-led Global Alliance for KRW Stablecoin (GAKS) alongside other members like Chainalysis and Chainlink



Pictured from left: Kang Se-Hyun, Managing Director of NICE Information & Telecommunication’s Stablecoin Task Force Team, and Shane Kim, VP of WEMADE and CEO of WEMIX, formalize the companies’ strategic partnership to build Web3 payment infrastructure with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Korean gaming company WEMADE , parent company of the global blockchain ecosystem WEMIX , announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NICE Information & Telecommunication, Inc. (NICE I&T), one of the largest providers of integrated payment solutions and financial services in the country, to partner on the research and development of a Web3-traditional finance payment infrastructure.

The strategic agreement establishes a collaborative foundation for both companies to leverage their expertise in the realms of blockchain technology and payment solutions respectively. Together, WEMADE and NICE I&T will conduct joint research, preparatory implementation, and testing aimed at bridging the Web3 domain with existing traditional financial payment networks — marking the first step in a long-term partnership built on mutual trust.

The scope of the partnership will cover extensive information sharing on stablecoins and blockchain-based payment technologies. A primary focus of the phased research will include evaluating methods to incorporate blockchain technology within legacy financial systems to accelerate cross-border payments. Specifically, WEMIX, WEMIX’s native coin, and USDC.e, a stablecoin that enables the use of the Ethereum-based stablecoin USDC on the WEMIX 3.0 mainnet, will be integrated into NICE I&T’s established payment networks. As NICE I&T’s footprint spans virtually all merchants in South Korea, this move will unlock real-world usability across almost all stores nationwide. Additionally, the two companies plan to explore the commercial viability and applications of tokenized assets, including Real-World Assets (RWA).

In tandem with the partnership, NICE I&T will officially join the WEMADE-led Global Alliance for KRW Stablecoin (GAKS). Formed in November 2025 to drive the real-world utility of KRW-backed stablecoins, GAKS consists of industry-leading global blockchain and fintech institutions, including Chainlink, Chainalysis, CertiK, and Sentbe. Within the alliance, NICE I&T will cooperate on joint strategies regarding digital asset regulatory trends, external market shifts, and the successful issuance of the KRW stablecoin.

Shane Kim, VP of WEMADE and CEO of WEMIX, said: “This partnership represents a shared vision to explore how blockchain technology can seamlessly and naturally interface with the traditional financial environment. Alongside NICE I&T, the undisputed leader in South Korean payment infrastructure, we are committed to delivering meaningful milestones through rigorous research and thorough testing, while establishing an industry-leading stablecoin ecosystem aligned with GAKS’ vision.”

Kang Se-Hyun, Managing Director leading the Stablecoin Task Force Team at NICE I&T, added: “NICE has continuously explored ways to seamlessly connect digital asset-based payments with the existing financial ecosystem, drawing on the extensive payment infrastructure and stability we have built over the years. Through this partnership, we will rigorously test the real-world potential of Web3 payment technology and commit to building a next-generation payment experience that both users and merchants can rely on.”

With the addition of NICE I&T, WEMADE has now assembled a comprehensive alliance spanning security, regulatory compliance, as well as payment and data infrastructure, and will continue exploring real-world use cases for KRW stablecoins while adhering to global regulatory compliance standards.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is the only company combining over two decades of AAA game development success with a fully operational, game-proven blockchain ecosystem—built entirely on its proprietary Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. Known for global hits such as The Legend of Mir, MIR4, NIGHT CROWS and Legend of YMIR, WEMADE is leading the industry in seamlessly integrating gameplay, tokenomics, NFTs, stablecoin payments, and blockchain infrastructure. Through WEMIX PLAY, WEMADE delivers a unified digital economy where players, creators, and investors can own, trade, and benefit from digital assets—powering the next generation of interactive entertainment and driving the evolution of Web3 gaming. For more information, please visit https://wemade.com/ .

About WEMIX:

WEMIX is a leading blockchain ecosystem for gaming and digital economies, powered by its highly scalable, EVM-compatible Layer-1 mainnet, WEMIX3.0. With a wide range of integrated services—including NFTs, DeFi, stablecoin payments, and tokenized in-game assets—WEMIX enables seamless integration between gameplay and real-world value. Designed to be transparent, sustainable, and developer-friendly, WEMIX serves as the foundation for the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://wemix.com/ .

About NICE Information & Telecommunication:

Established in 1988, NICE Information & Telecommunication is South Korea's No.1 comprehensive payment company. Leveraging its expanding global payment network and differentiated technology investments, the company leads the converged online-offline payment market and continues to set the standard for payment infrastructure in Korea. Currently servicing over 740,000 online and offline merchants nationwide, NICE I&T provides a full suite of services including, VAN, PG, Cross-Border Payment, Regional Local Currencies, Digital Gift Certificates, Mobile Coupon services.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fb8b218-cd50-4356-832e-a075571f9c95