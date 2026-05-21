The Steam Team Wins Austin Business Journal Family Business Award, Marks 43 Years Serving Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steam Team has been named a recipient of the Austin Business Journal Family Business Award, recognizing the company's four decades of continuous operation, leadership continuity, and contributions to the Central Texas business community. The recognition comes as the company also reports a 47% year-over-year increase in verified 5-star customer reviews across Google, Yelp, and other major platforms.

Founded in Austin in 1983, The Steam Team has grown from a single carpet cleaning operation into a full-service cleaning and restoration company serving thousands of residential and commercial clients annually throughout the Austin metro area.

The company is widely recognized for water damage restoration in Austin and emergency flood cleanup services, helping homeowners and businesses recover quickly from unexpected property damage.

"Winning recognition from the Austin Business Journal while also seeing a major increase in verified customer feedback is meaningful because it reflects the trust our customers place in us every day," said David Marquardt, president of The Steam Team. "We've built this company around long-term relationships, rigorous technical training, and delivering exceptional service during some of the most stressful situations a homeowner or business can face."

The Austin Business Journal Business Award recognizes companies that demonstrate long-term operational excellence, leadership continuity, and meaningful contributions to the Central Texas business community. The Steam Team is among a select group of honorees chosen from across the region.

Certified Expertise Across Eight Services

The Steam Team operates specialized divisions across eight service areas: water damage restoration, fire and smoke cleanup, mold remediation, carpet cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, air duct cleaning, upholstery care, and professional rug washing.

The Steam Team is an IICRC Certified Firm and maintains industry certifications in water restoration, fire damage recovery, rug cleaning and air duct cleaning standards. The company holds credentials across multiple technical categories and adheres to NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association) standards for air duct cleaning. Technicians complete ongoing certification training as restoration technology and industry best practices evolve.

"People want to know the company entering their home or business has experience, accountability, certifications, and a long history in the community," Marquardt added. "That has been our focus since day one."

Emergency Response at the Core

The Steam Team provides 24/7 emergency response for water and flood damage incidents — a capability it has refined over four decades of Austin storms, freeze events, and flooding. The company operates from two Austin locations — 9901 Burnet Road in North Austin and 1904 W Koenig Lane in Central Austin — enabling faster response times across a broader service area. The company attributes its growth in customer satisfaction scores in part to investments in emergency response infrastructure, technician-to-customer communication protocols, and reduced average response times.

About The Steam Team

Founded in Austin in 1983, The Steam Team is a full-service cleaning and restoration company specializing in water damage restoration, flood cleanup, mold remediation, fire and smoke restoration, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, hardwood floor care, and professional rug cleaning. The company serves residential and commercial clients throughout Austin, Westlake Hills, Rollingwood, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Lakeway, Bee Cave, and surrounding Central Texas communities.

For more information, visit www.thesteamteam.com or call 512-451-8326 (North Austin) or 512-450-7199 (Central Austin).

Media Contact:

William Arieno

The Steam Team

9901 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758

512-450-8326

1904 W Koenig Ln, Austin, TX 78756

512-451-7199

media@thesteamteam.com

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