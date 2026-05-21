TGS Awarded OBN Contract Offshore Norway

OSLO, Norway (21 May 2026) – TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an OBN contract in the Norwegian North Sea. Mobilization will start in June, and the contract has a duration of approximately 25 days.



Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented, "We are very pleased to secure additional OBN work offshore Norway for the 2026 summer season. We already have an acquisition campaign ongoing for our node-on-a-rope crew, and this contract will be carried out in parallel using a ROV-based solution. Our strong track record in project execution, combined with our ability to deliver high-quality data on time, were key factors in the award of this contract to TGS. I am confident that we will provide our client with valuable insights to support their optimization of oil and gas production.”

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.