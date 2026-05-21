match.asia Launches Match Value to Address Valuation Gaps in SME M&A

Singapore, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- match.asia today announced the launch of Match Value, its proprietary valuation service designed to help SMEs better understand business value, buyer expectations, and transaction readiness before entering the M&A market.

Built to bring more structure, clarity, and transparency to SME M&A.

One of the biggest reasons SME M&A deals fail is the valuation gap between buyers and sellers. Many business owners enter discussions without fully understanding how buyers assess businesses or the factors that influence valuation and deal success.

Building on the recent launch of Match Navi AI, Match Value forms part of match.asia’s broader effort to modernise SME M&A in Asia through structured-data matching, regional deal distribution, and integrated end-to-end transaction execution support.

Made available free to SMEs through match.asia’s success-fee-only platform, Match Value provides valuation analysis and insights traditionally only available in larger transactions. The service helps SMEs assess the factors that affect valuation including growth, profitability, operational maturity, customer concentration, and exit preparedness.

Rather than producing simplistic rule-of-thumb estimates, Match Value analyses the underlying drivers that influence valuation and buyer appetite, helping SMEs better understand how operational, financial, and strategic factors impact deal outcomes.

“In our experience, valuation gaps remain one of the biggest deal killers in SME M&A,” said Marcus Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of match.asia. “Many SMEs enter transactions without understanding how buyers assess opportunities or what it takes to execute successfully. Match Value is designed to bring more structure, transparency, and clarity to the process.”

Founded by experienced dealmakers who have worked as advisers, investors, buyers, and founders, match.asia combines a wide regional buyer-seller network, proprietary matching capabilities, and hands-on M&A execution support on a success-fee-only basis. Since incorporation in 2024, match.asia has built a rapidly growing proprietary dataset and network of over 200 verified sellers and 1,000 accredited buyers across 8 markets.

Business owners exploring M&A can access Match Value at: https://match.asia/valuation

About match.asia

match.asia is the end-to-end deal platform for SMEs in Asia. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Singapore, the company connects verified sellers with aligned investors using structured data and proprietary AI matching technology, supporting every stage of the deal journey from discovery to close. For more information, visit www.match.asia.

Press Inquiries

Marcus Yeung

CEO, match.asia

contact@match.asia

https://match.asia/