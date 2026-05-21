XRP Whales Move Into SurgeXRP Presale As Almost 10% Of Soft Cap Fills — Here’s Why You Can’t Miss It





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major shift is happening in the XRPL ecosystem as XRP whales are watching the next wave of token opportunities closely, and one project now gaining fast attention is SurgeXRP, a new real estate marketplace being built on the XRP ledger.

Shortly after going live, the SurgeXRP presale has already filled almost 10% of its soft cap, showing strong early demand from investors looking to enter before the wider market catches on.

But here’s the real question:

Are you getting in early, or are you waiting until everyone else starts talking about it?

With XRP momentum rising again and investors searching for the next early-stage opportunity, SurgeXRP is positioning itself as a project to watch before it reaches public trading.

With limited presale access available, those who wait too long may end up paying higher prices once SurgeXRP moves beyond its early presale phase.

[Join SurgeXRP Presale]

Why Are XRP Investors Rushing Into SurgeXRP?

The crypto market is moving quickly. Traders are no longer only looking at old narratives. They are searching for fresh opportunities with strong community backing, early momentum, and clear market excitement.

SurgeXRP is entering the market as a new XRP-focused presale designed to capture the attention of investors who believe the XRP ecosystem still has massive growth ahead.

Here’s why SurgeXRP is gaining traction:

Built Around XRP Momentum – SurgeXRP taps into one of the most active and loyal communities in crypto, giving it a strong foundation for awareness and adoption.

Early Presale Opportunity – Investors can join before the token reaches the open market, creating a potential advantage for early participants.

Fast-Growing Demand – With almost 10% of the soft cap already filled, SurgeXRP is proving that early buyers are moving quickly.

Community-Driven Growth – SurgeXRP is focused on building strong awareness across the XRP community, helping it gain visibility before public listing.

The Power of the SurgeXRP Token – More Than Just Another XRP Presale

SurgeXRP is not just another token riding market hype. It is built to become a strong community-powered project within the XRP ecosystem, giving early supporters a chance to be part of its growth from the beginning.

The SurgeXRP token is designed to give holders access to the project’s growing ecosystem and future opportunities as the platform expands.

With rising interest from XRP-focused investors and almost 10% of the soft cap already filled, SurgeXRP is quickly becoming one of the presales to watch.

[Buy SGP Token]

How to Get In Before It’s Too Late

The SurgeXRP presale is now live, and early participants are already securing their tokens before the next phase begins.

Users interested in joining the SurgeXRP presale can follow these steps:

Set up a non-custodial XRP wallet such as Xaman

Buy XRP from a major exchange and transfer the purchased XRP to the wallet

Visit the SurgeXRP presale website

Open the presale page and follow the participation instructions

Join the official Telegram community for updates and support.

Once the presale ends, SurgeXRP is expected to move toward its public market phase, giving early participants a chance to enter before wider exposure arrives.

With XRP hype building and early buyers moving fast, SurgeXRP could become one of the most talked-about new presales in the XRP ecosystem.



Secure your SurgeXRP tokens now and be part of the next wave of XRP ecosystem growth.

For more information visit:

Website: https://surgexrp.com

Join Presale: https://surgexrp.com/presale

Whitepaper: https://docs.surgexrp.com

Telegram: https://t.me/surgexrpdotcom

X: https://x.com/surgexrpdotcom

Media Contact:

support@surgexrp.com

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