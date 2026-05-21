2026 Belt and Road Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) Opens in Jingjiang

TAIZHOU, China, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 18, the 2026 Belt and Road Youth Sports Exchange Week (Jiangsu) officially opened in Jingjiang, Taizhou, Jiangsu Province. The event has brought together 579 young participants from 55 countries and regions, using sports as a bridge to foster friendship and strengthen Silk Road ties.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The event is jointly organized by the Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau, the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education, and other institutions. Centered on the theme "Meet in the City of Champions, Share the Spirit of the Silk Road," this year's event runs from May 18 to 25. A diverse lineup of activities will be held, including a men's 3×3 basketball invitational tournament, outdoor sports challenges, an orienteering training camp, and climbing and badminton competitions. Deeply integrated with Taizhou's local cultural heritage, the program aims to create a dynamic platform that combines athletic excellence with rich cultural experiences.

At the opening ceremony, organizers extended a warm welcome to the international youth participants, expressing hopes that through sports competitions and cultural exchanges, they would gain an immersive understanding of Jingjiang's profound Yangtze River culture and Taizhou's rich historical and cultural heritage. The event also seeks to enhance international visitors' understanding of Taizhou, helping more overseas friends discover the charm of the region. Luciano Tanto Clement, consul general of Argentina in Shanghai, delivered a video message, conveying best wishes for the event and highlighting a shared commitment to deepening sports and cultural exchanges.

As one of Jiangsu's key people-to-people exchange programs supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, the event has been successfully held for six consecutive years and has become an important bridge for fostering youth friendship and promoting mutual learning among civilizations across participating countries and regions.

Source: Jiangsu Provincial Sports Bureau