Dubai, UAE, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepeto's latest presale stage sold out ahead of schedule, and new wallets now enter at double last month's rate. This is not paid attention. The cofounder of the original Pepe token that reached $7 billion is building it, a former Binance developer designed the exchange engine, and SolidProof completed the audit. Zero-fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana starts at listing, every swap feeds demand back through the token, and staking pays 172% APY. Every holder doing the math on the entry reaches the same answer.

That is why this week's crypto news matters. XRP spot ETFs pulled in $25.8 million on May 11, the largest single-day total since January per Motley Fool, and the xrp price prediction path to $10 now depends on whether that pace holds as the CLARITY Act heads to markup.

Crypto News: Pepeto Gains Speed as the XRP Price Prediction Shifts on Record ETF Day

Pepeto is burning through presale rounds at a speed the last two cycles never matched, and every trader who lived through those knows entries during fear pay the hardest. XRP trades at $1.45 per 24/7 Wall St, up 1.2% on the day as the CLARITY Act markup begins with all 13 Republicans expected to vote yes. The xrp price prediction took a boost from the $25.8 million ETF day, and total assets under management crossed $1.3 billion.

Senator Kennedy locked in his support on May 13, pushing Polymarket odds for full CLARITY passage to 73% per 24/7 Wall St. But 130 amendments sit in the queue, and the xrp price prediction could fall to $1.30 if the bipartisan deal breaks down. JPMorgan sees ETF inflows reaching $4 billion to $8 billion in the first year per Motley Fool, and Standard Chartered maps $8 if CLARITY clears both chambers.

The xrp price prediction reaching $10 needs CLARITY to pass into law, Ripple to win deeper US payment access, and ETF money past $10 billion. But XRP has no buy pressure from exchange activity and no fee model that routes every trade through the token. That gap is where Pepeto fills a role XRP never could, and every serious portfolio this cycle needs one position with real breakout power alongside large caps because that spot separates a good year from a life-changing one.

Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Delivers What the XRP Price Prediction Cannot

Pepeto solves that gap. It runs a zero-fee exchange with AI contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every trade after launch feeds buying pressure to holders who locked in early. XRP depends on regulation that moves slowly, but Pepeto ties every swap to token demand, the same setup that took BNB from its 2017 ICO to a top five spot.

DOGE created massive wealth with zero products behind it, and XRP at $10 still needs years of legal progress. Pepeto brings that same community force paired with an exchange that keeps buy pressure growing after listing, a pattern that repeats every cycle. A single SHIB wallet grew from $8,000 to $5.7 billion at peak per Yahoo Finance, with nothing behind that return except attention. Pepeto carries attention and an exchange that turns every trade into demand, and watching XRP crawl toward $10 over years feels slow compared to what a presale with real tools could deliver in weeks.

Conclusion

Everyone chases life-changing returns every cycle. But the ones who actually reach them all did the same thing: they moved before the crowd showed up. XRP at $1.45 with record ETF inflows shows what a large cap can do, but it also shows the ceiling. The xrp price prediction still needs CLARITY to pass, billions more in ETF money, and years of slow adoption just to reach $10. Pepeto removes that ceiling completely because the exchange tools alone create buy pressure from every single trade, the community reach on top carries no upper limit, and the same force that outran the entire DOGE rally created thousands of millionaires from people who got in at ground level.

Speed is everything right now. Pepeto could list any day. Waiting is exactly how millions of people watched early XRP, early DOGE, and every presale that built seven-figure wallets pass them by and then spent years wishing they had acted. A few months from now this is either a story about someone's first million, or a missed entry that stays with the reader for the rest of their life.

Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Exchange Listing Closes This Window

FAQs

Can the xrp price prediction reach $10 and what needs to happen?

XRP reaching $10 needs the CLARITY Act to pass both chambers and Ripple to win deeper US payment access. XRP sits at $1.45 with $1.3 billion in ETF assets and record daily inflows of $25.8 million on May 11 per Motley Fool.

Why does Pepeto offer stronger upside than XRP right now?

Pepeto runs a fee-free exchange that turns every trade into token demand across three chains with a SolidProof audit. The project crossed $10.13 million with 172% staking and a Binance listing expected.



