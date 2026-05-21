BW Offshore: Ex dividend USD 0.0625 today

 | Source: BW Offshore BW Offshore

Ex dividend USD 0.0625 today

The shares in BW Offshore Limited will trade ex dividend USD 0.0625 per share as from today, 21 May 2026.

Dividend payment to shareholders will be on or about 1 June 2026.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

IR@bwoffshore.com   www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs and floating wind solutions. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets worldwide. BW Offshore has around 900 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


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