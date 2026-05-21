AMD Announces More Than $10 Billion in Taiwan Ecosystem Investments to Accelerate AI Infrastructure

News Summary:

More than $10 billion in investments across the Taiwan ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging capabilities for AI infrastructure

Industry-leading EFB-based 2.5D packaging to enable higher interconnect bandwidth and efficiency in 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, codenamed “Venice”

AMD Helios rack-scale platform with “Venice” and AMD Instinct MI450X GPUs on track for multi-gigawatt deployments beginning 2H 2026





SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing demand for AI infrastructure, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced more than $10 billion in investments across the Taiwan ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging manufacturing for next-generation AI infrastructure.

Working with strategic partners in Taiwan and globally, AMD is advancing leading-edge silicon, packaging and manufacturing technologies that enable higher performance, greater efficiency and faster deployment of AI systems. These efforts build on AMD’s deep ecosystem partnerships and long-standing leadership in chiplet architectures, high-bandwidth memory integration, 3D hybrid bonding and rack-scale system design for next-generation AI infrastructure.

“As AI adoption accelerates, our global customers are rapidly scaling AI infrastructure to meet growing compute demand,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “By combining AMD leadership in high-performance computing with the Taiwan ecosystem and our strategic global partners, we are enabling integrated, rack-scale AI infrastructure that helps customers accelerate deployment of next-generation AI systems.”



Today’s investment announcement demonstrates how AMD is extending its leadership through strategic partnerships that advance silicon, packaging and manufacturing innovations required for next-generation AI infrastructure:

EFB ecosystem development: AMD is collaborating with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, as well as other industry partners, to develop and qualify next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology. EFB architecture increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency, supporting “Venice” CPUs. These improvements translate into faster, more efficient systems capable of delivering greater performance-per-watt while operating within real-world power and cooling constraints.





AMD is collaborating with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, as well as other industry partners, to develop and qualify next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology. EFB architecture increases interconnect bandwidth and improves power efficiency, supporting “Venice” CPUs. These improvements translate into faster, more efficient systems capable of delivering greater performance-per-watt while operating within real-world power and cooling constraints. Panel-based innovation with PTI: AMD has achieved a major milestone with PTI by qualifying the industry’s first 2.5D panel-based EFB interconnect. The technology supports high-bandwidth interconnect at scale, allowing customers to deploy more efficient AI systems while improving overall economics.



Together, these advancements reinforce AMD’s leadership in delivering high-performance AI infrastructure at scale. By combining silicon innovation with a robust global ecosystem, AMD is enabling customers to accelerate deployment of the next generation of AI systems.

Ecosystem Accelerates AMD Helios Deployment

AMD and its ecosystem partners are applying these innovations to support deployment of the AMD Helios rack-scale platform in the second half of 2026, marking a major step toward production-ready AI infrastructure.

Leading ODM partners including Sanmina, Wiwynn, Wistron and Inventec are helping to build AMD Helios-based systems powered by AMD Instinct™ MI450X GPUs, 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ CPUs, advanced networking solutions and the AMD ROCm™ open software stack, helping scale the platform from design to high-volume manufacturing.



The AMD Helios platform is designed to deliver breakthrough AI performance through advances in compute, interconnect bandwidth, memory capacity and system-level integration, allowing customers to run larger, more complex AI workloads faster while optimizing power and efficiency.

“Sanmina is proud to partner with AMD to deliver next-generation AI infrastructure at scale,” said Jure Sola, Chairman and CEO, Sanmina Corporation. “Our work together on AMD Helios manufacturing highlights the strength of the ecosystem and our shared commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable solutions to customers worldwide.”

“Wiwynn's collaboration with AMD on the Helios platform reflects our commitment to delivering fully integrated, rack-scale AI infrastructure,” said William Lin, President and CEO of Wiwynn. “Together, we are empowering hyperscalers to deploy AI at scale with the performance, efficiency and reliability the market demands.”

“Inventec is pleased to collaborate with AMD on delivering high-performance AI and data center systems,” said Jack Tsai, President, Inventec. “Together, we are enabling customers to deploy powerful, energy-efficient infrastructure to support increasingly complex workloads.”

“Our collaboration with AMD on Elevated Fanout Bridge technology represents a significant step forward in scaling advanced packaging for high-volume applications,” said Steven Tsai, Senior Vice President, Sales, ASE. “By working together to industrialize EFB, we are enabling greater performance, efficiency and flexibility for next-generation data center platforms.”

“SPIL is proud to partner with AMD to bring innovative packaging solutions like EFB to market,” said John Yu, Vice President, Sales, SPIL. “These technologies are helping expand the reach of advanced packaging into new applications while supporting the rapid growth of AI infrastructure.”

“Through our work with AMD on panel-based EFB, we are delivering new levels of scalability and cost efficiency for advanced packaging,” said DK Tsai, Chairman, PTI. “This collaboration enables faster time-to-market and supports the high-volume production requirements of next-generation processors like ‘Venice.’”

“Unimicron is pleased to support AMD with advanced substrate solutions as packaging requirements become increasingly complex for high-performance computing,” said Kevin Chen, President of Substrate BU, Unimicron Technology Corp.

“AIC is proud to work closely with AMD on the Helios program, supporting the mechanical architecture that helps bring this advanced AI infrastructure platform to life,” said Michael Liang, Chairman, AIC. “Our collaboration across rack-level and compute tray design reflects the strength of our partnership with AMD and our shared commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance solutions for the next generation of AI.”

“Nan Ya PCB values its collaboration with AMD and is committed to supporting advanced packaging growth through high-quality substrate technology, manufacturing excellence and resilient supply chain execution,” said Jack Lu, President, Nan Ya PCB.

“Kinsus is proud to support AMD’s advanced packaging growth with high-quality substrate technology and trusted supply chain collaboration,” said Scott Chen, President, Kinsus.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the future plans and expectations of AMD’s announced Taiwan ecosystem investment and the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of future AMD products including the AMD Helios rack-scale platform and AMD Instinct MI450X GPUs being on track for deployment in second half 2026, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD’s ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, components (such as memory supply), substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD’s business; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD’s ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees, leases and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:

Phil Hughes

AMD Communications

512-865-9697

phil.hughes@amd.com



Investor Contact:

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

720-652-3965

liz.stine@amd.com