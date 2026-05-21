Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Size to Hit USD 22.0 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market was valued at USD 8.67 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2026-2035.”

Rising Demand for Ransomware-Resilient Backup Infrastructure Drive Market Growth Globally

The Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market is propelled mainly by the increasing risk of ransomware attacks and the tremendous rise in the amount of enterprise data created owing to digital transformation, cloud computing, Internet of Things, and AI-based business processes. Businesses are increasingly deploying purpose built backup appliances for secure, fast, and efficient data recovery in case of any cyberattack, accidental loss of data, or downtime. The need for advanced PBBA offerings that provide immutable storage, air-gapped backup stores, AI-based threat detection, and cloud-based disaster recovery features is becoming a necessity for the enterprise cybersecurity ecosystem.

Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 8.67 Billion

: 8.67 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 22.0 Billion

: 22.0 Billion CAGR : 9.6% during 2026–2035

: 9.6% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Dell Technologies Inc

Veritas Technologies LLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Commvault Systems Inc

Barracuda Networks

Arcserve LLC

Quantum Corporation

ExaGrid Systems Inc

Veeam Software

Cohesity Inc

Rubrik Inc

Druva Inc

Zerto (HPE)

NetApp Inc

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Lenovo Group Limited

StoneFly Inc

Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Hardware, Software, Services)

• By System (Open System, Closed/Integrated System)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Retail & E-Commerce, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The hardware component led the Purpose Built Backup Appliance Market in 2025 due to high adoption of purpose-built backup hardware solutions like storage arrays, computing nodes, and deduplication acceleration technologies that offer high-speed backup and restore capabilities. The services component is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate driven by growing demand for various types of services such as implementation, integration, managed backup, consulting, and support services for complex hybrid backup solutions.

By System

Open systems were the largest market segment in 2025 as these systems offer flexibility, interoperability, and compatibility across different types of enterprise IT infrastructures like physical servers, virtual machines, cloud-based workloads, and containers.

The use of closed systems continues to persist in highly specialized enterprise settings, where the performance of vendor-based backup systems is optimized for efficiency and reliability.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises were the largest market segment in 2025, considering that these enterprises deal with huge volumes of data and have complicated IT infrastructures along with substantial investments in cybersecurity, business continuity, and disaster recovery solutions. The smallest enterprises are expected to be the fastest growing market segment in the upcoming years, owing to the affordability of small backup appliances.

By Industry Vertical

BFSI and healthcare verticals were responsible for capturing considerable market shares in 2025 owing to stringent regulations, zero tolerance toward data loss, and the significance of securing sensitive financial and patient records. The IT and telecoms vertical is expected to experience the highest growth rate driven by rising threats of cyberattacks, massive volumes of customer data, and growing cloud computing infrastructures.

Regional Insights:

The North America region led the global Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in 2025 owing to the high enterprise data production rate, sophisticated cybersecurity setup, and the emphasis on regulatory compliance with data security and cyber resilience measures in the region. The U.S. is the leading regional adopter owing to the rising cases of ransomware, strong enterprise IT budgets, and the presence of top industry players such as Dell Technologies, IBM, Commvault, and Veritas Technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to the rapid pace of digitalization, growing use of cloud services, increasing awareness about cybersecurity, and expansion of enterprise IT infrastructure in nations, such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

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Recent Developments:

In 2025 , Commvault and Microsoft expanded integration between Commvault Cloud and Microsoft Azure, enabling unified orchestration of backup and recovery across hybrid cloud environments through a centralized management platform.

, Commvault and Microsoft expanded integration between Commvault Cloud and Microsoft Azure, enabling unified orchestration of backup and recovery across hybrid cloud environments through a centralized management platform. In March 2024, Veritas Technologies launched NetBackup 10 with AI-powered analytics capabilities designed to identify backup anomalies associated with ransomware activity, automate compliance reporting, and optimize storage capacity management.

Exclusive Sections of the Purpose Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Report (The USPs)

RANSOMWARE RESILIENCE ANALYSIS – helps you understand the adoption of immutable storage, air-gapped backup repositories, and cyber recovery technologies across enterprise backup infrastructures.

– helps you understand the adoption of immutable storage, air-gapped backup repositories, and cyber recovery technologies across enterprise backup infrastructures. HYBRID CLOUD BACKUP INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate how organizations are combining on-premises backup appliances with cloud-based disaster recovery and long-term retention strategies.

– helps you evaluate how organizations are combining on-premises backup appliances with cloud-based disaster recovery and long-term retention strategies. ENTERPRISE DATA PROTECTION BENCHMARKING – helps you assess backup infrastructure deployment trends across BFSI, healthcare, government, IT, and telecom industries.

– helps you assess backup infrastructure deployment trends across BFSI, healthcare, government, IT, and telecom industries. AI-POWERED BACKUP MONITORING TRENDS – helps you uncover the growing role of AI-driven anomaly detection, predictive analytics, and automated ransomware threat identification in modern backup systems.

– helps you uncover the growing role of AI-driven anomaly detection, predictive analytics, and automated ransomware threat identification in modern backup systems. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & CYBER RECOVERY ANALYSIS – helps you identify how evolving cybersecurity disclosure requirements and data retention regulations are influencing PBBA investments globally.

– helps you identify how evolving cybersecurity disclosure requirements and data retention regulations are influencing PBBA investments globally. STORAGE OPTIMIZATION & DEDUPLICATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate advancements in data deduplication, storage efficiency, backup throughput, and cost optimization across enterprise backup environments.Top of Form

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