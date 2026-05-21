Tissue Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 9.33 Bn by 2031 Driven by Expanding Precision Oncology Applications and Rising Adoption of Digital Pathology, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the tissue diagnostics market size is projected to grow from USD 6.45 billion in 2025 to USD 6.86 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 9.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.35% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing utilization of biomarker-based diagnostics and rising demand for personalized treatment strategies. The market expansion is driven by advancements in immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, molecular diagnostics, and digital pathology technologies that are improving disease detection accuracy and supporting targeted therapy selection.

Market growth is fueled by the increasing burden of cancer and the growing need for early and accurate diagnosis. Healthcare providers and pathology laboratories are increasingly utilizing tissue diagnostic technologies to identify disease biomarkers, assess tumor characteristics, and guide personalized treatment decisions. The growing emphasis on precision oncology and companion diagnostics is further strengthening demand for advanced tissue diagnostics solutions across healthcare systems globally.

The market is also benefiting from increasing investments in cancer research, expanding use of biomarker-based testing, and rising collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and diagnostic providers. Tissue diagnostics solutions are increasingly being utilized in oncology drug development, biomarker discovery, and clinical research applications, contributing to broader market adoption. Rising awareness regarding early cancer screening and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are further supporting market expansion globally.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the tissue diagnostics market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of precision medicine technologies, and increasing investments in oncology research and pathology modernization.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing cancer incidence, expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in molecular diagnostics, and growing adoption of advanced pathology services across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing healthcare investments, expanding pathology digitization initiatives, and rising utilization of companion diagnostics and biomarker-based testing.

“The Tissue Diagnostics Market reflects a steadily evolving healthcare landscape where demand is increasingly tied to precision-focused testing and pathology workflows. Mordor Intelligence combines structured primary research, multi-source validation, and consistent analytical frameworks to deliver commercially reliable market assessments aligned with observable industry developments.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Tissue Diagnostics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Precision Oncology and Companion Diagnostics

Healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing tissue-based biomarker testing and companion diagnostics to improve treatment accuracy and support personalized cancer care.

Advancements in Digital Pathology and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

Innovations in digital pathology platforms, AI-enabled image analysis, and automated tissue processing systems are improving diagnostic precision and laboratory efficiency.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Instruments



Slide-staining systems

Tissue-processing systems

Whole-slide scanners



Microtomes & cryostats

Other Instruments

Reagents and Consumables



Antibodies

Kits & assays

Reagents & probes

Other consumables

By Technology

Immunohistochemistry



In-situ Hybridization



Digital Pathology



Other Technologies



By Application

Breast Cancer



Prostate Cancer



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer



Gastric Cancer



Lymphoma



Others





By End User



Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Research & Academic Institutes



Others



By Geography

North America



United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India





Australia



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa



GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa



South America



Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America





For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-tissue-diagnostics-market-industry?utm_source=globenewswire

Tissue Diagnostics Market Competitive Outlook

The tissue diagnostics market features diagnostic companies, pathology technology providers, and molecular diagnostics firms focusing on expanding advanced testing capabilities, improving laboratory automation, and enhancing precision diagnostic services. Market participants are investing in digital pathology platforms, AI-enabled analytics tools, and automated tissue processing technologies to strengthen operational efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. Strategic collaborations, product innovation, and expansion of biomarker testing portfolios are also shaping competitive dynamics within the market.

Major Companies in the Tissue Diagnostics Market include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.



Abbott Laboratories

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