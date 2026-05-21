Innos Health Introduces Award-Winning Pet Probiotics Powered by Breakthrough NAMI Microencapsulation Technology

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innos Health, a premium pet wellness brand operated by Pet Well Co. Ltd., today announced the continued expansion of its award-winning pet prebiotic and probiotic supplements, True Live Pro and Bliss Pro. Proudly 100% manufactured in Hong Kong, the natural product line utilizes a revolutionary "Nano Probiotics Technology" developed in exclusive collaboration with the Hong Kong Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), a designated institute by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Government.

While the pet health market has seen a massive surge in probiotic products, many fail to deliver results because the live strains cannot survive the harsh, highly acidic environment of a pet's stomach. To solve this critical industry challenge, Innos Health and NAMI engineered the world's first Polymeric Carrier Technology.

This patented microencapsulation technique uses natural high-polymer and nanoparticle materials to safeguard the probiotics at room temperature, ensure their survival through stomach acid, and facilitate active colonization directly in the animal's intestines. This groundbreaking innovation was recognized globally, winning the prestigious 'Salon International Des Inventions de Geneve' (Geneva Inventions Award) in 2023.

The brand currently offers two core, 100% natural formulations clinically proven to act as intestinal flora stabilizers for cats and dogs:

True Live Pro: Focuses on restoring gut microbiome balance, supporting immune health, promoting stool regularity, and enhancing skin and coat health.

Focuses on restoring gut microbiome balance, supporting immune health, promoting stool regularity, and enhancing skin and coat health. Bliss Pro: Delivers the same foundational digestive and immune benefits, while providing advanced support for calm behavior, hairball control, and a reduction in hairball-related vomiting.

"For probiotics to actually work, they must reach the intestines alive. Our NAMI-developed encapsulation technology guarantees that efficacy," said Brian Chiang, Co-founder of the brand. "As a proud Hong Kong company, our mission is to leverage rigorous scientific research to maximize the health benefits for our cats and dogs. We urge pawrents to try our natural probiotics because we truly believe that happy pets make for happy lives."

Pet owners looking to significantly improve their pets' gut, immune, and emotional health are encouraged to try Innos Health’s scientifically proven formulations.

To learn more, purchase products, or join the community, visit www.innoshealth.com. You can also follow the brand on Facebook at Inno S 硏生 and on Instagram at @innos_health and @innos_health_sg_official.

About Innos Health

Established in 2021 by Pet Well Co. Ltd., Innos Health is a Hong Kong-based pet wellness brand dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for companion animals through advanced scientific research. Partnering with the Hong Kong Government-designated Nano and Advanced Materials Institute (NAMI), the company co-developed the world's first Polymeric Carrier Technology for pet prebiotics and probiotics. Offering 100% natural, locally manufactured products like True Live Pro and Bliss Pro, Innos Health provides clinically proven, award-winning solutions for optimal pet digestive, immune, and emotional health.

Media Contact

Brian Chiang, Co-founder

Phone: +852 5115 8707

Email: cs@innoshealth.com

Website: www.innoshealth.com