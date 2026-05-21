Single Use Bioreactors Market Research Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2026-2035: Rising Demand for Flexible, Cost-efficient Biologics, Increased Adoption in Biopharma for Antibodies and Therapies

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Use Bioreactors Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Bioreactor, Scale of Operation, Type of Cell Culture, Type of Biologics Synthesized, End Users and Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-use bioreactors market is poised for robust growth, projected to surge from USD 4.81 billion this year to USD 10.48 billion by 2035, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.03% through the forecast period.

Single-use bioreactors (SUBs), also known as disposable bioreactors, have gained immense traction due to their cost-efficiency, reduced production timelines, and minimized contamination risks when compared to traditional stainless-steel systems.

In recent developments, the biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed substantial advances, with over 170 biologics approved by the US FDA and more than 10,000 candidates in development. This surge in demand has led to increased adoption of single-use technologies for biologics, such as high-quality antibodies and cell therapies.

To cater to evolving industry requirements, manufacturers are enhancing single-use bioreactors with cutting-edge features including automated systems, real-time monitoring, and improved biosensors. These innovations are expected to further drive the adoption of disposable systems for continuous bioprocessing, unlocking new opportunities for companies in this expanding market.

Key Growth Drivers:

The single-use bioreactors market is propelled by the burgeoning biopharmaceutical sector and rising biologics demand. The preference for flexible manufacturing solutions and small-batch production, especially for personalized medicines, has accelerated the shift toward single-use systems. Technological advancements in scalability, automation, and digital integration are further enhancing process efficiency, fostering broader adoption across the industry.

Market Challenges:

The market faces hurdles such as limited scalability for large-volume productions where traditional systems may be preferable. Issues concerning extractables, product quality, and regulatory compliance additionally pose challenges. Environmental concerns linked to single-use plastics and supply chain constraints for specialized components remain critical issues that require innovative solutions and regulatory alignment.

Key Insights:

More than 260 single-use bioreactors are currently offered globally, with around 75% capable of vaccine synthesis.

Stirred tank bioreactors represent approximately 60%, with nearly 40% supporting all scales, including lab, clinical, and commercial production.

Recent trends indicate a rise in partnerships and supply agreements in the industry.

Approximately 540 patents have been filed since 2020 for single-use bioreactors, with industry players at the forefront.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by bioreactor type, scale of operation, cell culture type, biologics, and geography, with Europe holding the majority share and Asia-Pacific expected to experience the highest CAGR of 11%.

Single Use Bioreactors Market Segments:

By Bioreactor Type: Stirred Tank, Wave Induced, Others

Stirred Tank, Wave Induced, Others By Scale of Operation: Preclinical and Clinical, Commercial

Preclinical and Clinical, Commercial By Cell Culture Type: Mammalian, Microbial, Others

Mammalian, Microbial, Others By Biologics Type: Vaccine, Monoclonal Antibody, Recombinant Protein, Stem Cell, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy

Vaccine, Monoclonal Antibody, Recombinant Protein, Stem Cell, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy By End Users: Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic/Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic/Research Institutes By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa

Overall, the single-use bioreactors market is set for significant growth as the biopharmaceutical industry continues to progress, with increasing investments and strategic initiatives enhancing market dynamics and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Key Market Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Frequently Asked Questions

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Single-use Bioreactors

3.2.1. Historical Evolution

3.2.2. Single-use versus Traditional Bioreactors

3.3. Types of Single-use Bioreactors

3.3.1. Based on Cell Culture

3.3.2. Based on Agitation Mechanism

3.4. Advantages of Single-use Bioreactors

3.5. Key Applications Areas

3.6. Prevalent Regulatory Standards

3.7. Challenges Associated with Single-use Bioreactors

3.8. Concluding Remarks



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Single-use Bioreactors: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Bioreactor

4.2.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation

4.2.3. Analysis by Working Volume

4.2.4. Analysis by Stirrer Speed

4.2.5. Analysis by Weight of Bioreactor

4.2.6. Analysis by Advanced Display / Control Features

4.2.7. Analysis by Mode of Operation

4.2.8. Analysis by Type of Culture

4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture

4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Biologics Synthesized

4.2.11. Analysis by End-users

4.3. List of Single-use Bioreactor Manufacturers

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Region)

4.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters (Country)

4.4. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products



5. KEY INSIGHTS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

5.3. Analysis by Company Size and Type of Single-use Bioreactor

5.4. Analysis by Type of Single-use Bioreactor and Mode of Operation

5.5. Analysis by Type of Single-use Bioreactor and Type of Biologics Synthesized

5.6. Analysis by Scale of Operation, Type of Cell Culture and Type of Biologics Synthesized

5.7. Analysis by Location of Headquarters



6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology

6.3. Assumptions / Key Parameters

6.4. Single-use Bioreactor Manufacturers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

6.4.1. Small Companies

6.4.2. Mid-sized Companies

6.4.3. Large Companies



7. SINGLE-USE BIOREACTOR MANUFACTURERS IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Leading Players based in North America

7.2.1. Celartia

7.2.1.1. Company Overview

7.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

7.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.2.2. Cell Culture Company

7.2.3. Cytiva

7.2.4. Merck Millipore

7.2.5. Pall Corporation

7.2.6. PBS Biotech

7.2.7. Synthecon

7.2.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific



8. SINGLE-USE BIORECTOR MANUFACTURERS IN EUROPE, ASIA-PACIFIC AND REST OF THE WORLD: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Leading Players based in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

8.2.1. Applikon Biotechnology

8.2.1.1. Company Overview

8.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

8.2.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.2.2. Cellexus

8.2.3. CerCell

8.2.4. Eppendorf

8.2.5. PerfuseCell

8.2.6. ProlifeCell

8.2.7. Sartorius Stedim Biotech

8.2.8. Solaris Biotech

8.3. Leading Players based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

8.3.1. Biolinx Labsystems

8.3.2. CESCO Bioengineering







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aur9sg

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