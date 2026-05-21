Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market Research, Leading Players and Forecast Report 2026-2029 $ 2035: Advancements in This Field Continue to Overcome Challenges Related to Stability and Distribution

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition) by Type of Modality, Type of Molecule, Target Indication, Route of Administration, Geographical Regions and Leading Players-Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The next generation therapeutics market is estimated to grow from USD 0.1 billion in 2029 to USD 2.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 63.1% during the forecast period till 2035.

The report highlights that the therapeutics sub-segment is expected to dominate the market, given its vast applicability compared to vaccines. saRNA molecules are anticipated to lead in growth, driven by their enhanced gene expression capabilities. The advanced solid tumors segment holds the largest market share, reflecting ongoing global oncological challenges.

RNA-based treatments are a vital advancement in contemporary healthcare, offering significant improvements over traditional therapies. They play a crucial role in protein expression and gene activity regulation, and advancements in this field continue to overcome challenges related to stability and distribution. Emerging modalities like circular RNA (circRNA), endless RNA (eRNA), self-amplifying RNA (saRNA), and transfer RNA (tRNA) exhibit enhanced structural stability and targeted delivery, offering promise across various therapeutic applications.

Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion

The market is primarily driven by the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, which underscore the platform's efficacy and rapid development potential. This has led to increased investments and strategic partnerships in areas like oncology and chronic diseases. Enhanced delivery systems, including lipid nanoparticles, coupled with AI-driven tools, are accelerating developments, optimizing costs, and extending the scope of RNA therapies. Furthermore, regulatory frameworks and rising disease burdens foster market demand.

Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress

Despite the advantages, the field faces significant challenges. Manufacturing complexities and high costs pose substantial barriers. RNA molecules are fragile, facing delivery hurdles, while storage and distribution requirements limit access in low-resource settings. Regulatory variations, geopolitical risks, and public hesitancy further complicate market dynamics, underscoring the necessity for continued innovation.

North America: Taking the Lead in the Market

North America's dominance is attributed to substantial public funding and clinical activity in RNA biology, accounting for over 65% of the market share. The region's robust research infrastructure and investment climate further support its leading position.

Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Key Insights

73% of next-generation therapies are in discovery and preclinical stages, focusing primarily on infectious diseases.

80% of clinical-stage therapies are in early phases, with a strong focus on intramuscular administration.

Circular RNA therapies, despite being nascent, are rapidly advancing and expected to gain popularity.

Approximately 40% of therapies are in late-stage development, indicating the potential of RNA technologies in therapy development.

Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Research Coverage

Comprehensive market analyses across various parameters, including modality, molecule type, and geographical regions.

Insights into key trends, market landscape, and technological advancements in RNA therapeutics and vaccines.

Evaluation of clinical trials and patent activities, along with partnerships and funding trends.

Detailed profiles of leading companies and drug candidates in advanced development stages.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the main drivers and challenges affecting the next-generation RNA therapeutics market?

Which companies and regions lead the market, and what trends define its evolution?

How is future market opportunity distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report offers detailed market revenue projections and an overview of key market dynamics, including opportunities and challenges.

Aids businesses and stakeholders in data-driven decision-making and strategic planning.

Enables identification of future opportunities and in understanding customer demand and market behavior.

Key Topics Covered:



1. BACKGROUND

1.1. Context

1.2. Project Objectives



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.4. Project Methodology

2.5. Robust Quality Control



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.5. Key Considerations

3.6. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. Executive Summary: Market Landscape

5.2. Executive Summary: Market Trends

5.3. Executive Summary: Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Next Generation RNA Therapeutics and Vaccines

6.2. Evolution of Next Generation RNA Therapeutics and Vaccines

6.3. Types of Next Generation RNA Molecules

6.4. Key Aspects of Next Generation RNA Molecules

6.5. Key Challenges Associated with Traditional RNA Modalities

6.6. Advantages of Using Next Generation RNA Modalities



7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: RNA THERAPEUTICS AND RNA VACCINES

7.1. Overview of RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines Therapies

7.1.1. Analysis by Type of Modality

7.1.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule

7.1.3. Analysis by Delivery Vehicle

7.1.4. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.1.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.1.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies

7.2. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Clinical Stage Therapies Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

7.2.2. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

7.3. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Therapy Developers Landscape

7.4. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Self-amplifying RNA Therapies Landscape

7.5. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Circular RNA Therapies Landscape



8. TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Overview of RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines Technologies

8.2. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Next Generation RNA Technology / Platform Developers Landscape



9. DRUG PROFILES

9.1. ARCT-154

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Drug Overview

9.1.3. Clinical Trial Information

9.1.4. Clinical Trial Endpoints

9.1.5. Clinical Trial Results

9.2. Gemcovac

9.3. VLPCOV-01

9.4. AVX901

9.5. BNT161

9.6. MTL-CEBPA + Sorafenib



10. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

10.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

10.2. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Clinical Trial Analysis



11. PATENT ANALYSIS

11.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

11.2. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Patent Analysis

11.3. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

11.4. Patent Valuation Analysis



12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

12.1. Partnership Models

12.2. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Partnerships and Collaborations



13. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

13.1. Funding Models

13.2. Funding Lifecycle Analysis

13.3. Investment Case: Risk and Return

13.4. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Funding and Investment Analysis

13.5. Evolution and Relative Assessment of Funding Models

13.6. Summary of Funding and Investment Opportunities



14. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES

14.1. Analysis Methodology

14.2. RNA Therapeutics and RNA Vaccines: Big Pharma Initiatives



15. GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET

15.1. Forecast Model

15.2. Key Assumptions

15.3. Forecast Methodology

15.4. Global Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

15.5. Key Market Segmentations



16. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF MODALITY



17. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOLECULE

17.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Type of Molecule

17.1.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for sacRNA: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.1.2. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for saRNA: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

17.1.3. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for circRNA: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)



18. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TARGET INDICATION

18.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Indication

18.1.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.1.2. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Seasonal Influenza: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.1.3. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Advanced Solid Tumors: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.1.4. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Radiation-Induced Xerostomia and Hyposalivation: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

18.1.5. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Inherited Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)



19. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

19.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Route of Administration

19.1.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Intravenous Route: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.1.2. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Intramuscular Route: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.1.3. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Intratumoral Route: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

19.1.4. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market for Intraductal Route: Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)



20. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS



21. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY LEADING PLAYERS



22. NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, SALES FORECAST OF DRUGS

22.1. Next Generation RNA Therapeutics: Drug Sales Forecast

22.1.1. MTL-CEBPA

22.1.2. BNT 161 / PF-07926307

22.1.3. STX-001

22.1.4. RXRG001

22.1.5. EXG-34217

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