MRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market Research Trends and Forecast Report 2026-2035: Revolutionizing Protein Synthesis, Altering the Biomedical Scene and Paving the Way for Innovative Treatment Options

Dublin, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics Market (4th Edition) by Application Area, Target Disease Indication and Geographical Regions - Trends and Forecast, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is projected to expand from USD 9 million today to USD 17.03 billion by 2035, demonstrating a significant CAGR in this timeframe.

mRNA technology is revolutionizing protein synthesis, altering the global biomedical scene and paving the way for innovative treatment options. This shift has established mRNA-based vaccines and therapies as viable alternatives to conventional treatments.

Post-COVID-19 pandemic, the market has seen rapid growth due to the development of mRNA vaccines. This progress underscores the scalability of mRNA technology, thereby invigorating research and investment across varied therapeutic areas. Despite an initial slowdown following the reduction in COVID-19 vaccine demand, the market is expected to recover by 2029, driven by advancements in oncology, rare diseases, and other infectious diseases.

The mRNA cancer vaccines and therapeutics sector is advancing rapidly, representing approximately 25% of the market. Notably, five mRNA vaccine developers have reached regulatory approval, signifying progress in commercializing mRNA solutions for diverse disease indications. A significant pipeline of new vaccines and therapeutics is entering advanced clinical stages, supported by strong trial enrollment.

Factors such as the broader expansion in mRNA synthesis and manufacturing are critical to market growth, with companies seeking contract development and manufacturing services. The transformative success of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna presents substantial growth drivers. These include rapid production timelines, high potency, and adaptability to new pathogens or patient-specific needs. Substantial R&D investments, strategic partnerships, and governmental backing are fueling a robust pipeline beyond infectious diseases into areas such as personalized oncology and rare genetic disorders.

While the potential for growth remains strong, the market faces critical challenges, including high manufacturing costs and cold-chain logistics for mRNA molecular stability. These challenges, compounded by regulatory hurdles, public skepticism, and occasional supply chain vulnerabilities, necessitate ongoing innovation in cost reduction and formulation stability.

Key insights reveal a fragmented market landscape with around 40% of mRNA development led by small companies. A notable rise in registered clinical trials and growing venture funding-65% concentrated in North America-highlights regional leadership in the field. Big pharma and rising start-ups are leading with significant development initiatives, funding, and strategic investments.

North America dominates the market with 75% share, driven by government backing, regulatory favorability, and healthcare infrastructure. Primary research indicates strong industry confidence and interest, with discussions among stakeholders emphasizing continued growth prospects.

The report offers comprehensive insights into market sizing, opportunity analysis, a detailed overview of mRNA-focused initiatives, competitive evaluations, and strategic recommendations for future developments. With an eye on the evolving landscape, it answers crucial industry questions, equipping stakeholders to capitalize on emerging growth potential.

Company Profiles: North America

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Overview Financial Information mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Immorna

Moderna

Providence Therapeutics

Innovac Therapeutics

Kernal Biologics

Recode Therapeutics

Rejuvenation Technologies

RNAimmune

Turn Biotechnologies

Strand Therapeutics

Company Profiles: Europe

BioNTech Company Overview Financial Information mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Portfolio

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

CureVac

Ethris

Company Profiles: Asia Pacific

Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Company Overview mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals

RNACure

Walvax

Big Pharma Initiatives

mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Big Player Initiatives

Analysis by Year of Initiative

Analysis by Type of Initiative

Analysis by Year and Type of Initiative

Analysis by Type of Partnership

Analysis by Type of Expansion

Analysis by Year of Initiative and Company

Big Pharma Players: Analysis by Number of Initiatives

Benchmarking Analysis: Big Pharma Players

Spider Web Analysis: Bayer

Spider Web Analysis: Pfizer

Spider Web Analysis: Sanofi

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Macro-Economic Indicators

5. Executive Summary

6. Introduction

7. Market Landscape

8. Product Competitiveness Analysis

9. Small Molecules Aseptic Fill Finish Service Providers

9. Company Profiles: MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Developers Based In North America

10. Company Profiles: MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Developers Based In Europe

11. Company Profiles: MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Developers Based In Asia Pacific

12. Big Pharma Initiatives

13. Start-Up Health Indexing

14. Clinical Trial Analysis

15. Partnerships And Collaborations

16. Funding And Investments

17. Patent Analysis

18. FDA Approval Strategies

19. Outsourcing: Go / No-Go Framework

20. Market Impact Analysis

21. Global MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market

22. MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market, By Application Area

23. MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market, By Target Disease Indication

24. MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics Market, By Geographical Regions







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wle90p

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