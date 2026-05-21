Smilepayz Expands Global Payment Network Through Strategic Payment Orchestrator Collaborations in 2026





KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global digital commerce accelerates across emerging and established markets, payment infrastructure providers are under increasing pressure to deliver faster settlements, higher transaction stability, and localized payment access at scale. In response to these evolving market demands, Smilepayz has announced the expansion of its global payment ecosystem through a series of strategic collaborations with leading payment orchestration platforms in 2026.

The latest collaborations with Praxis.tech and Echo Payment reinforce Smilepayz’s long-term commitment to building a more resilient, scalable, and intelligent payment infrastructure capable of supporting cross-border businesses operating in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and other high-growth digital economies.

Strengthening Payment Infrastructure Through Praxis.tech

As part of its latest expansion initiative, Smilepayz has entered into a strategic collaboration with Praxis.tech, one of the industry's most established payment orchestration platforms known for its enterprise-grade infrastructure and extensive global connectivity.

Recognized for its advanced orchestration framework, Praxis.tech provides access to hundreds of integrated payment service providers and alternative payment methods through a highly optimized unified ecosystem. The collaboration enables Smilepayz to further strengthen transaction routing efficiency, improve payment redundancy capabilities, and enhance approval rates across multiple international markets.

By leveraging Praxis.tech’s orchestration technology, Smilepayz is able to provide merchants with a more stable and scalable payment experience while reducing operational friction associated with fragmented payment integrations. The collaboration also supports Smilepayz’s broader strategy of simplifying global payment expansion through a centralized API-driven infrastructure model.

Enhancing Transaction Efficiency with Echo Payment

Smilepayz has also expanded its orchestration network through a collaboration with Echo Payment, a rapidly growing payment infrastructure provider recognized for its high-performance transaction routing and automated settlement capabilities.

Echo Payment’s architecture is designed for multiple business scales by providing access to multiple payment service providers through a single integration. Through this collaboration, Smilepayz further enhances its operational efficiency by strengthening settlement automation, minimizing transaction latency, and improving system resiliency during high-traffic periods.

The integration also supports Smilepayz’s ongoing efforts to optimize payment reliability across multiple regions while ensuring merchants benefit from faster processing speeds, improved transaction synchronization, and more seamless cross-border payment experiences.

Building a Smarter Global Payment Ecosystem

These latest collaborations represent another major milestone in Smilepayz’s broader infrastructure expansion strategy. Over the years, Smilepayz has continuously collaborated with multiple payment orchestration providers and technology partners to strengthen its payment capabilities, expand regional coverage, and improve transaction intelligence across its ecosystem.

By integrating with multiple orchestration layers, Smilepayz is able to reduce dependency on single-provider infrastructures while delivering greater routing flexibility, enhanced failover protection, and more efficient payment processing for merchants operating in increasingly competitive digital markets.

The company’s growing orchestration network also reflects a wider industry trend toward unified payment ecosystems, where businesses prioritize interoperability, localized payment connectivity, and intelligent transaction management as key drivers of scalability.

The Growing Importance of Payment Orchestration in 2026

As digital payments continue evolving, payment orchestration has become a critical component of modern financial infrastructure. Businesses are no longer evaluating payment providers solely based on processing capabilities, but also on their ability to optimize authorization rates, reduce settlement delays, and support localized payment experiences across diverse markets.

Industry analysts increasingly view orchestration technology as the foundation of next-generation payment scalability, particularly for companies operating across multiple jurisdictions with varying banking standards, regulatory frameworks, and consumer payment preferences.

Through its expanding network of orchestration partnerships, Smilepayz continues positioning itself as a future-focused payment infrastructure provider capable of supporting global merchants with agile, localized, and highly scalable payment solutions.

About Smilepayz

Smilepayz is a licensed Alternative Payment Provider (APM) headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, dedicated to helping global merchants unlock growth through fast, secure, and reliable local payment solutions. Built to support businesses operating in dynamic and high-growth markets, Smilepayz enables seamless payment experiences that connect merchants with local consumers through trusted payment channels. With a strong focus on efficiency, scalability, and market accessibility, Smilepayz empowers businesses to simplify cross-border payment operations while accelerating regional expansion. Through its scalable infrastructure and localized expertise, Smilepayz serves as a strategic payment partner for merchants looking to strengthen their presence and scale confidently across Asia and Latin America (LATAM).

To learn more about Smilepayz and its global payment capabilities, users can visit the official website at smilepayz.com.

Contact

Marketing Executive

Smilepayz Marketing

Smilepayz

smilepayzmarketing@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43deac0d-d674-47b8-bed4-ede1b6086a4d